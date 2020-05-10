Coronavirus: déconfinement in the face of uncertainty, sober festivities in Russia
Russian president Vladimir Putin has kept a good distance as he watched the parade of the regiment of presidential to mark the 75th anniversary of the victory over nazi Germany in 1945.
Share
May 9, 2020 9h19
Updated at 22h37
Share
Coronavirus: déconfinement in the face of uncertainty, sober festivities in Russia
Thibaut Dealer
Agence France-Presse
Philippe Schwab
Agence France-Presse
MOSCOW — The coronavirus has forced Saturday, Russia to celebrate without ostentation the 75 years of the defeat of nazi at a time when a growing number of countries are trying to get out of the containment and boost savings shut down by the pandemic that has claimed more than 270 000 deaths.
After the Champs-Élysées Friday, the Red square is in turn empty of military parade Saturday. And this is a president Vladimir Putin forlorn, which has laid a wreath at the tomb of the unknown Soldier. Only air display have been organized.
Long spared, Russia sees about 10,000 new patients Covid-19 per day and had to in turn strengthen its measures to prevent the spread of the pandemic global party of China in late 2019.
Asphyxiated economically, more and more countries are striving to revive the business after weeks of confinement.
Although the pandemic is not contained, Pakistan, the fifth most populated country in the world, eased on Saturday, its restrictions in reopening markets and small shops.
The prime minister, Imran Khan, has acknowledged this himself: this initiative responds first and foremost to a social emergency. “We do this because the people of our country are in a very difficult situation”, he stressed.
“There will not be much to confining, after all, if the economy ends up completely in earth”, has abounded Saturday, the daily newspaper of pakistan Daily Times.
“Fear in the belly”
In China, a directive has authorized the re-opening under conditions of public places: malls, restaurants, cinemas, sports facilities, tourist sites, and libraries.
Continent is the most affected with more than 153 000 people dead, the Europe also accelerates its déconfinement. The world Health Organization (WHO) nevertheless calls for the greatest caution, pointing to the risk of a second epidemic wave.
In Germany, where the containment is already well underway, the Bundesliga is about to resume and the restaurants re-opened their doors as early as this Saturday in the Mecklenburg-Pomerania, along the Baltic.
Italy, France, Belgium, Spain and Greece are about to live their last weekend confined.
In Spain, apart from Madrid and Barcelona, cities that still very affected, the terraces of bars and restaurants can reopen and accommodate tables of up to ten people.
In Vilnius, where such a measure is already in force, “it is Christmas and New Year at the same time”, playing Elena Cerniauskiene, sitting in the centre of the Lithuanian capital.
In France, “the life from may 11, will not be the life before,” said the prime minister Edouard Philippe.
In a country where more than 26 000 dead have been counted, the planned re-opening of schools turns to the puzzle and gives rise to the anguish of some parents. The recovery of activity of some of the shops carries its own batch of questions.
“Since the announcement of our probable re-opening, I fear. Sacred responsibility of having to protect my team and my clients,” says Maya Rottiers, director of a bookshop in Lyon (east).
Las Vegas to stop
In the United Kingdom, the prime minister, Boris Johnson, himself a survivor of the COVID-19, must speak Sunday on a possible easing of the containment. The country is the second most grief-stricken in the world (more than 31 000 deaths).
“We are not out of the woods”, warned the minister of the Environment George Eustice.
Referring to the end of the Second world War 75 years ago, queen Elizabeth II has urged his subjects to remain combative. “Don’t give up, never lose hope”, she started.
The country most affected with more than 76 000 deaths, the United States have seen their unemployment rates nearly 15% in April, a level not seen since the 1930s.
Several federal States have begun to ease the restrictions. The technological giant Apple account and re-open its stores in Idaho, South Carolina, Alabama and Alaska. But in California, engineers and leaders in california will continue to work from home.
In Nevada, the residents of Las Vegas and used to live in a city to a complete halt. Many have lost their jobs. But some moved back into the Strip, the artery usually the most lively.
Usually, “I never come on the Strip,” says Mike Evans, a car dealer old 47-year-old who walks there now cycling. Luis Rosales, a skater with a wheel of 30 years, did not return either: “Never in life I would never have believed to see Las Vegas closed”.
Closed borders
Despite the health crisis and economic global powers remain divided.
After weeks of negotiations, the United States objected on Thursday to a draft united Nations resolution calling for a “cessation of hostilities” around the world in order to facilitate such assistance to the populations of the most proven.
Washington regularly accuses Beijing of having concealed the dangerous nature of the coronavirus, and says that it comes from a laboratory susceptible of Wuhan, a city which is part of the pandemic.
China provides for its part to have been fully transparent with WHO. On Friday, she said she was supporting the creation, “after the end of the epidemic”, a commission under the aegis of the WHO to evaluate “the global response”, and not only chinese, to the disease.
Within the european Union, the 27 heads of State and government have called for Saturday the solidarity to come out “stronger” of the event, in a video posted on Twitter. But they are still struggling to agree on a common response to the crisis.
Despite the easing implemented by many countries, the time remaining to the closure of the borders. The european Commission has therefore called on Friday, the 27 members of the EU to refuse the entries on their territory until June 15.
These restrictions make it more difficult for migrants in sub-saharan Africa, that the pandemic is no deterrent to undertake a perilous journey through the desert in the hope of reaching the shores of the Mediterranean.
“Before we could move “a little bit”, but because of the anti-coronavirus, the road is totally blocked. The military rake along the border of night and day. On the other side also, the Libyans have become very vigilant,” says the ex-smuggler Idrissa Salifou, Niger.