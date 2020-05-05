Coronavirus: Europe continues to déconfinement, in the tour of Italy
Encouraged by the announcement Sunday of 174 deaths in Italy in 24 hours, the lowest number since the beginning of the confinement, the authorities will commence a relief that is expected by all, to revive an economy brought to its knees by the disease.
May 3, 2020 21h34
Hervé Bar
Agence France-Presse
ROME — With new flexibilities available in the beginning of the week in fifteen countries, Europe begins the déconfinement of its people, the image of Italy, cloistered for the past two months by the pandemic and who anxiously waits for the partial lifting of the restrictions on Monday.
“I want to bring my old mother to the sea, can I ?”, questioning Pietro Garlanti, 53-year-old, mask on the face and plastic gloves, buying his newspaper in a kiosk in the centre of Rome: “I hope that the logs will tell us what we may and may not do”.
Sunday, the main avenues of the historical centre of Rome were almost deserted, with few riders making the tower of blocks, or fans of gymnastics waving on the terraces.
“Relative freedom”
Submitted since the march 9, with a strict containment, the Italians have suffered the full force of the outbreak of the COVID-19, which has cost the lives of almost 29 000 people in the peninsula.
“Phase II begins. We need to be aware that this will be the beginning of an even greater challenge,” said the head of the unit responsible for responding to the pandemic, Domenico Arcuri.
The reopening of the parks, visit family, travel to be limited and supervised, take-aways to bars and restaurants… the new rules are eagerly awaited by the Italians.
They differ, however, in the twenty regions of the country, contributing to confusion. Calabria and Veneto have already eased restrictions, allowing, inter alia, the reopening of bars and restaurants.
“Some degree of constraints”
France, also very affected (24 895 dead), plans to commence its déconfinement on may 11, but cautiously, and at a different pace across the regions. Many questions remain on the reopening of schools.
The French presidency has clarified on Sunday that the situation of travellers arriving on its soil, ensuring that no quarantine would be imposed to those from the EU, the Schengen area or the Uk.
Spain, where the COVID-19 has more than 25 000 deaths and whose 47 million inhabitants were locked up since mid-march, has rediscovered Saturday, the joys of the sport and the promenade. The déconfinement of the country must continue in phases by the end of June. The country was identified Sunday, 164 death of the coronavirus, a figure daily, the lowest in almost seven weeks.
The lifting of restrictions is already entrenched in Germany, where schools reopened gradually in some of the Länder Monday; in Austria, where the shopping streets of Vienna were found Saturday, their animation with the re-opening of the stores, as well as in the scandinavian countries.
In another sign of normalization, the German minister of the Interior and Sports expressed support Sunday for a resumption of the football championship. Which would make Germany the first major european championship to take that step.
In eastern Europe, the terraces of cafes and restaurants will re-open from Monday, in Slovenia and in Hungary, except in the capital city, Budapest. In Poland, hotels, shopping malls, libraries and some museums will also open.
In Britain, prime minister Boris Johnson has promised a plan of déconfinement next week. Here, too, the figure of death is declining (315 24: 00) but the official figures often mark a decline in the weekend, due to delays in the recordings, followed by a rise.
Referring to the plan of déconfinement to come, the minister of State Michael Gove said : “I think we’re going to have to live with a certain degree of constraints” until a vaccine is found.
The pandemic has killed at least 245 576 deaths in the world since its debut in December in China, of which more than 85% in Europe and the United States, according to the latest report prepared by the AFP on the basis of official figures admitted to be largely under-evaluated.
4.6 billion human beings are always called to stay at home or be subject to movement restrictions.
In the United States (more than 67 000 deaths), despite balance sheets daily always heavy, more than 35 of the 50 States have started up or are on the point of standing up for their containment, in order to revive the economy.
In Israel, a part of the classes of the primary school has reopened, except in sectors considered “at risk”. “What a pleasure to see you kids!”, exclaimed Sigal Bar, director of a school in Mevasseret Zion, near Jerusalem.
Algeria on the other hand, numerous shops, re-opened the week, last, had to close again this weekend in several regions, including Algiers, due to the non-observance of rules of hygiene and social distancing.
In Brazil, the symbolic milestone of 100 000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 was crossed on Sunday for a total of 7025 dead