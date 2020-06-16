Coronavirus: Europe reopens its borders
The temperature controls that were disappearing at the entrance of residential areas and office buildings have made their reappearance in Beijing because of new outbreaks of the COVID-19.
Share
June 15, 2020 8: 27
Updated at 23: 30
Share
Coronavirus: Europe reopens its borders
Marine Laouchez
Agence France-Presse
Jing Xuan Teng
Agence France-Presse
BRUSSELS — After months of isolation within their national borders, the Europeans have recovered Monday the possibility of traveling with their neighbours, due to the decline of the coronavirus, which has infected more than eight million people in the world and is experiencing a resurgence in China.
At least 8 000 202 cases of infection, among which 435 176 deaths, have been recorded in total, including in Europe, the continent most affected with 2 417 902 cases (188 085 dead), and the United States, which have the largest number of cases (2 110 182) and deaths (116 081), according to a count taken by AFP from official sources Monday, 22-h.
The pandemic also continues to rage in Latin America and the Caribbean, who have crossed the threshold of 80 000 deaths. Half of which are listed in Brazil, with 43 959 deaths, is the second largest in mourning, according to figures compiled by AFP. In Chile, the’state of exception as the constitutional disaster” has been extended for three months to curb the epidemic.
Germany, Belgium, France and Greece have re-established freedom of movement with all the countries of the european Union, who feel that they have mastered the progression of the COVID-19. And the european Commission on Monday launched a website to guide the Europeans who wish to spend their holidays in other EU countries.
Athens, whose economy is based in large part on tourism, it goes further and invites travellers from many regions outside the EU, such as Australia, New Zealand, Japan, South Korea, China.
In the island of Santorini and its post-card landscape, the population is watching for the return of international visitors. “We are waiting desperately. We need them, if they don’t come how will we survive?”, impatient Michalis Drosos, in his store of memories.
Spain will open on June 21 its borders with all the countries of the european Union, with the exception of Portugal. In the meantime, as of Monday, the German tourists arrived in the sunshine of the archipelago of the Balearic islands in the framework of a pilot project.
“We’re very, very happy to be here. We love Mallorca, we come several times a year,” testified George Kasbach, came from the vicinity of Cologne.
Beijing closes
In France, where the coronavirus has made nearly 30 000 people dead, the Health minister, Olivier Véran estimated Monday that “the bulk of the epidemic is behind us”. Kindergartens, schools and colleges will resume to full time from June 22.
Paris, the most visited city in Europe, was a little more his face to before the virus, masks not included. The cafes and restaurants were allowed to reopen their rooms. The tourists can again climb the Eiffel Tower, to the condition that it is by the stairs.
First european country affected, Italy, who deplores more than 34 000 people dead, had reopened its borders from 3 June. But two new outbreaks have been detected in recent days in Rome.
Sweden, where the precautionary measures were more flexible and the cases of viruses being more numerous, is, for its part, the target of more restrictive measures. At least seven EU countries have banned the entry to the Swedish, others have imposed quarantines.
China, where the COVID-19 has made its appearance in late 2019, has also experienced over the weekend a resurgence in the number of infections, centered around the market giant of Xinfadi, in the south of the capital.
The world Health Organization (WHO) has confirmed that more than a hundred new cases had been detected in Beijing since the disease has made its reappearance in the chinese capital.
“Last week, China reported a new home in Beijing, after more than 50 days without any event in this city. Over 100 cases have now been confirmed,” said the director-general of WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
This rebound has pushed the authorities to declare the containment of several residential areas, and close to the sports venues and cultural.
Morgues are full
The u.s.-canadian border closed to travel non-essential since the 21 march, was supposed to reopen on the 21st of June, but the two countries negotiate a “possible extension” of its closure, said the canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau.
In the United States, the health authorities have withdrawn Monday for authorization to use emergency two treatments against the COVID-19, chloroquine, and hydroxychloroquine, a time defended by the president, Donald Trump.
“It is no longer reasonable to believe that the oral administration of hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine is effective in the treatment of the COVID-19”, stated in the scientific officer of the american Agency of the drug (FDA) Denise Hinton.
In Turkey, the minister of Health has insisted on a number that is worrying, that the number of infections, which doubled Monday (1 592 cases) compared to the beginning of the month of June. He asked the Turks not to choose “let it go”, but to “fight” the virus.
In India, where the containment has been eased since the beginning of June, the epidemic shows no sign of reflux, and many patients die after having been refused by the hospitals, lack of beds, according to media reports.
Ashwani Jain, a businessman of New Delhi, died in an ambulance, with his daughter, 20-year party in vain in quest of a place in a hospital. “It is equal that we live or we die”, she accused.
The country has recorded nearly 9000 dead, and the bodies pile up in the morgues, because the staff of the cemeteries and crematoriums can’t keep up with the pace of death.