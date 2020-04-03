Coronavirus: fines for Montrealers recalcitrant
Photo: Marie-France Coallier The Duty
The SPVM could give fines to people gathered outside and who refuse to disperse, for example.
Before the increase in the number of cases of coronavirus in Montreal, the City has asked the police to enforce the measures of the public health by handing out citations to citizens in recalcitrant if need be.
“What we hope for, it is first collaboration of people. If the collaboration does not take place, there will be the drafting of a report of the offence, ” said the director of the Service de police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM), Sylvain Caron, in a press conference Sunday.
The authorities insist : it is important to restrict travel and to avoid large gatherings. The SPVM will therefore have the task to increase the surveillance in the metropolis, but especially in the neighborhoods most affected by the virus.
The police will be in particular required to check that the people who have been reported as positive to the COVID-19, or those subject to an investigation, to comply with the rules of isolation.
“When the public health is calling you because you’re a case, you need to collaborate with the public safety for the investigation. If you don’t call back, we will notify you once, but the second time, you will receive a visit from the SPVM, ” said the regional director of the Montreal public health, Dr. Mylène Drouin, for example.
Sylvain Caron also took the opportunity to encourage citizens them continue to denounce the “abnormal situations” in their neighborhood, without that this turns into a climate of denunciation.
For the mayor of Montreal, Valerie Plant, these new measures are intended to ” protect the community while minimizing the impacts on the freedoms of the individual “. “No question at this time to complete a borough, a neighborhood, or close bridges,” she said, noting that the vast majority of Montrealers are in compliance with the guidelines.
The state of a health emergency, initially planned for 72 hours, has the same opportunity been extended to five days, Sunday.
Balance sheet
According to the latest figures available, Montreal had 1361 case Sunday, or 146 more than the day before. Six of montreal’s boroughs report more than 50 cases each : Côte-Saint-Luc, Notre-Dame-de-Grace, Rosemont–La Petite-Patrie, Plateau-Mont-Royal, Ville-Marie, and LaSalle. The spread of the virus is also accelerating in the neighbourhood of Ahuntsic, Montreal-North, Rivière-des-Prairies, Pointe-aux-Trembles and Villeray.
In all, 83 patients were hospitalized, including 13 in intensive care unit, and 6 people have succumbed to the virus in the metropolis. Among the infected persons, 17 of them reside in care centers long-term. Three cases have been confirmed within the homeless population. In addition, 82 health care workers have contracted the new coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, according to Dr. Drouin.
Six police officers have also received a positive diagnosis. Five of them have been contaminated by relatives, but we do not know the source of contamination in the sixth case.
With The canadian Press