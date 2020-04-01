“Coronavirus, from****camping”: the artist composed a topical song
Due to the global quarantine social life was put on pause, the inhabitants of the Earth took root in the sofa and held his breath in anticipation whether dramatic, or miraculous healing. The diversity of social life, expressed in the premieres and parties (Oh, how we miss the glitter and poverty of the red carpet&33;&33;&33;), public squabbles, litigation, reports from the white beaches of exotic Islands and other activity narrowed to a desperate broadcasts creative performances at home. Now we have nothing to report to our readers about who this race sang a song about the coronavirus. Today in our pandemic broadcast producer, writer and comedian Simon Slepakov with a topical song about the insidious contagion, which served as a good occasion to reevaluate.
The video shoot was attended by several musicians, but they were at home – each of them recorded the party on video using a microphone and headphones without breaking the quarantine.