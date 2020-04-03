Coronavirus: glimmer of hope on the horizon, says Quebec
Photo: Jacques Boissinot The canadian Press
Returning from his first day off in three weeks, Mr. Legault was pleased that no new death is added to the balance sheet of the previous day.
The measures imposed in Quebec to curb the spread of the coronavirus are beginning to bear fruit, have found the prime minister François Legault and the national director of public health, Horacio Arruda, in a press briefing Sunday. Although the curve is not quite flat, the number of cases is below the government’s forecast.
“Every day, you will have less that we thought we would have from our scenarios,” said Mr. Arruda miming the curves statistical. “It is not necessary to expect, that there are not people who are going to die, then we will not have more cases, but the speed at which it is increasing is in the process of spread. Then, the more it is spread like that, the more the board, it will take some time to arrive. “
“When it flattens, eh, well then, you’ll have a tea “, he added, clapping each other on the hand to illustrate his point. “I demonstrated for you to understand that it is a curve, then when it stretches, it lasts longer. It is tiring because it lasts longer, but it is less strong. “
Unlike British Columbia, Quebec, refuses to make public the scenarios anticipated for the pandemic so that the public can verify this information. “I understand the desire to have a number, [but] I won’t play it, said Mr. Arruda. I don’t want to win [and] say that to me, I was right, April 14, we will have 40 000 cases, then it’s going to be exactly the right figure. It is not up to the Loto-Québec, here it is in proper management. “
Returning from his first day off in three weeks, Mr. Legault was pleased that no new death is added to the balance sheet of the previous day. The Québec deplores 22 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. The number of people hospitalized has however increased, from 164 to 192 in a day. Among these patients, 72 are in the intensive care.
The fact that “the number of hospitalizations remains limited” is another ” good news “, according to the prime minister. “When you are told that there are 192 people hospitalized, and then that there are 6 000 beds who are ready to embrace, you see that it has a margin and it is prepared for the worst, he said. And what that means, in any case, according to Dr. Arruda, is that our measures are working. Therefore, it is encouraging. “
“Currently, the business is doing that there is no loss of control compared to what we had planned, said Mr. Arruda. […] It is ready to receive the world. And in Quebec, there are people who are hospitalized in the icu who would not elsewhere. “
The number of cases has increased to 342, raising the total number to 2 840. In all, 58 000 tests have been carried out in recent weeks. “It is one of the places in the world with the British Columbia and Alberta — I say good for the world, I included the United States, Europe — where we test the most,” said Mr. Legault.
Eighty-four people who were infected with the coronavirus have a full recovery, said Dr. Arruda, who believes that “hundreds” more people are probably cured. Quebecers, however, must not lower its guard. If the situation seems under control, according to the authorities, in two regions of Québec remain severely affected : Montreal and the eastern Townships, which are 1361 and 296 respectively. The government asked the regions to provide more information to their residents in order that they avoid the areas most contaminated.
Resources for seniors
Quebec also add to the security staff in NURSING homes and homes for the elderly to control the comings and goings since seniors are more likely to develop a severe form of the coronavirus.
“There are three groups of people who move in and then out of the residences; there was the staff, there are those who come to deliver the food, and then there are the residents themselves, said Mr. Legault. So, what we want, then, is that there is more control, so that there are guardians, there are audits that are done of symptoms at the entrance. “
The minister responsible for Seniors and caregivers, Marguerite Blais — who, at 69 years of age was placed in voluntary isolation to show the example —, will also be called to be more present in the media. It will give more details Monday on the new emergency aid.
With The canadian Press
Olymel closed its plant in Yamachiche
Faced with nine instances of COVID-19 among the staff, Olymel announced on Sunday the closure of its pork processing facility in Yamachiche for two weeks. The plant, which makes the slaughter and the cutting, has over 1000 employees. The company ensures that the temporary closure does not affect the distribution of products on the local markets, but that it should, however, take ” the necessary decisions with its suppliers “. A spokesman for the union of the UFCW, which represents 850 employees, said that ” it is certainly the best decision to take in the circumstances “. According to the Council of the food-processing of Quebec, the factory is the only one in Quebec to deal with cases of coronavirus.
François Desjardins