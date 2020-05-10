Coronavirus: hundreds of Swiss protest against the confinement
Hundreds of people demonstrated Saturday in front of the Parliament in Bern and other swiss cities to protest against the restrictions imposed by the authorities to combat the novel coronavirus.
May 9, 2020 12h22
Switzerland, which has registered more than 1,500 deaths to 30 000 contamination, however, has begun to alleviate the containment, permitting, two weeks ago, hair salons and florists to re-open. As of Monday, schools, restaurants, museums, and libraries will be able to do the same, while respecting the specific conditions.
Protesters on Saturday felt that the restrictions violate their fundamental rights and they have booed and whistled the police deployed on the spot, according to ATS.
Many held aloft placards proclaiming that “without containment, Sweden as well as Switzerland”.
One hundred to 200 people also gathered in Zurich and about 80 in St. Gallen, for protest actions distinct from that of Berne, according to ATS.
Switzerland is entry to mid-march in the containment ordering, then the closure of schools and all the shops non-essential.
Gatherings of more than five persons are still theoretically banned.