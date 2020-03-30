Coronavirus in Africa: who urges to prepare for the worst
Throughout the vast Africa, while found less infected with coronavirus than the one of Portugal. Why so little – yet no one really can not say, but the who urges countries to prepare for the worst.
As of Monday, in Africa was 4847 cases of infection with coronavirus Covid-19 and 155 deaths. More than half of the detected carriers accounted for four countries in the extreme South and the extreme North of the continent: South Africa, Egypt, Algeria and Morocco.
Among experts there is no definitive answer why Africa, where many countries have close ties with China, the virus is spreading – at least according to official statistics – so late and so slow compared to Europe.
Many say that Africa is just doing too few tests.
Before the pandemic across the continent was only two laboratories, where it was possible to identify the virus in Senegal and South Africa. Now the world health organization reports that the tests urgently delivered in 47 of the 54 countries on the continent.
But tests in most countries still is low. For example, Nigerian Centre for monitoring the spread of disease by 22 March to check on coronavirus only 152 people. In Nigeria, home to more than 200 million.
March 18, Director-General of the world health organization tedros adhanom Ghebreyesus said in fact, the number of infected in Africa is likely much more than the number of carriers of the virus, and advised African countries to “prepare for the worst right now”.
At the same time, scientists and physicians believe that, as Africa already has the infrastructure of the fight against other infectious diseases, some serious, large-scale outbreak of a new disease could go unnoticed – so in Africa it yet.
“If anywhere in Africa was a major outbreak, this scale, as in Italy or Iran, I think the death would fall in the field of view,” said in early March the British science magazine New Scientist epidemiologist, Professor, University of Edinburgh mark Mulhaus.
Someone suggests that the warm weather would slow the spread of the virus.
Some experts said that on the African statistic is affected by the fact that in most countries of the continent – a very young population. In Nigeria, for example, more than half of the 206 million people – under the age of 18.
According to the doctors, youth and children carry Сovid-19 is very easy, and most and does not fall ill.
But surely to judge what is really happening with the spread of the virus in Africa, it is too early – too little material.
But the state of the health system and the General situation in African countries information is sufficient – enough to fear the catastrophe.
Millions of Africans live in slums, in conditions where recommendations are more likely to wash their hands and maintain a “social distance” sound evil joke.
Living in Africa, every sixth inhabitant of the planet, but its total spending on health care represents only 1% of the world, and almost the entire Central part of the continent, according to estimates by the who, spends on health care per capita is hundreds of times less than Europe and North America.
In the international Index of vulnerability to infectious diseases (Infectious Disease Vulnerability Index, IDVI) in the majority of African countries – at the bottom. More than 50 points on a scale of 0 to 100 have only South Africa, Egypt, Algeria, Morocco, Tunisia – just those countries that conducted more tests and found myself the most infected.
Above all all of the African countries in the index IDVI is South Africa – she has 65 points. The countries of the Organization for economic cooperation and development (Association 36 wealthy and developed countries) – from 78 to 97 points.
In addition, a new infection may overlap with other disease that has plagued Africa – malaria, tuberculosis and AIDS.
On the other hand, as experts believe, Africa can help the experience of dealing with these and other epidemics.
“African countries have recently increased the willingness to Covid-19. Many countries have strengthened controls in airports, and introduced a temperature measurement at the border crossing points due to the fact that they already had the equipment remaining after an epidemic of Ebola in 2013-2016 gg,” wrote a team of scientists from the Sorbonne and other European universities in a study published in February in the scientific journal Lancet.
The authors of this study collected data on passenger traffic between China and Africa, predicted that most “import” coronavirus threatens South Africa, Egypt and Algeria. Yet, judging by the number of identified infected, the Outlook is correct.
In recent days, African countries followed European one after another close their borders and declare a quarantine.
Egypt, Sudan, Tunisia, Ghana, Cameroon and Kenya have fully closed its borders to foreigners. South Africa, Algeria, Morocco, Mali, Nigeria, Kenya, Tanzania and Madagascar closed its borders partially, not for all foreign nationals. Monday in the two largest cities of Nigeria, Lagos and Abuja, was declared a two-week quarantine.
In South Africa, where as of March 29, was discovered 1280 infected, from 26 March to 21 days declared a full quarantine – all closed except the grocery stores, all residents of the 60-million of the country told to stay home. In addition, the authorities banned the sale of alcohol.
80 million afflicted with poverty and civil conflict in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, authorities have declared a quarantine on 29 March in the capital Kinshasa. 12 million people, Kinshasa is closed for entry and exit, and the villagers told four days to sit at home, after which they will be allowed for two days to go to the markets and shops. This six-day cycle will be repeated for at least three weeks.
In Tanzania closed all schools and canceled sports competitions, but to close the Church and the mosque President John Magufuli refused, saying that they offer “true healing”.
The President of Mali Ibrahim Boubacar Keita announced in connection with the mers the state of emergency and imposed a curfew from nine at night until five in the morning, but parliamentary elections are not abolished – they were held on 29 March.
But in Cameroon, one of the armed separatist groups operating in the South of the country – the defence Forces of southern Cameroon – announced in connection with the coronavirus truce. However, other groups its example is not followed.