Coronavirus in India: special trains to take home $ 3.6 million workers

23 may 2020 11: 52
23 may 2020 11: 52
NEW DELHI — The indian authorities have announced Saturday for the commissioning of special trains to enable at least 3.6 million migrant workers stuck in the large cities, due to the pandemic of sars coronavirus to return home.
According to the government, 2600 special trains will be in circulation in the course of the next ten days to enable workers who have lost their jobs in the city when the containment due to the pandemic of Covid-19 came into force by the end of march, to return to their villages.
Millions of migrant workers without jobs are stuck in the big crowded cities like Bombay and many of them, hungry and without resources, had to walk hundreds of kilometres to return to their villages. Many died in accidents or because of undernutrition.
Vinod Kumar Yadav, president of the company, indian railways, has reported that 80% of new special trains workers would serve the States of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, from where come the majority of these migrant workers. About four million migrant workers have already been transported aboard special trains.
Prime minister Narendra Modi is conducting a relief progressive the containment, the largest in the world, imposed on a population of 1.3 billion people, of which millions have lost their jobs.
The number of new cases increases every day, with at least 6600 new infections reported Saturday. The ministry of Health has confirmed at least 125 101 cases and 3720 death.
According to experts, the peak of the epidemic was not expected in India before June or July, so that authorities must fight a battle more and more difficult to contain the spread of the virus in Bombay, New Delhi and other megacities.
The indian minister of Health Harsh Vardhan has appealed for calm on Twitter, claiming that the government was implementing “the best possible strategy, thanks to which we have one of the mortality rate the lowest in the world”.
By way of comparison, Iran, one of the countries most affected by the Codiv-19, 131 000 new cases and 7300 deaths.