Coronavirus in Iran: 76 new deaths, fears of “upsurge”
The State has allowed since April 11, many shops reopen gradually, but health officials have warned of new waves of contamination to the virus, whose spread has slowed since the beginning of the month of April.
April 25, 2020 9h02
Updated at 10: 06
Share
Coronavirus in Iran: 76 new deaths, fears of “upsurge”
AFP
Agence France-Presse
Share
TEHRAN — iranian officials said Saturday their concerns in the face of a “resurgence” of cases of infection with the novel coronavirus in Iran, countries in the Middle East most affected by the epidemic.
While the islamic Republic of Iran marks the first day of ramadan, the ministry of Health has announced 76 additional deaths that relate to 5650 dead the official death toll from the epidemic of viral pneumonia in Iran.
The State has allowed since April 11, many shops reopen gradually, but health officials have warned of new waves of contamination to the virus, whose spread has slowed since the beginning of the month of April, according to official figures.
Quoted by the news agency Isna, Aliréza Zali, coordinator of the fight against the disease in the capital, criticised “re-openings made in haste”, saying that “this could create new waves of disease at Tehran and complicate the control of the epidemic”.
According to Kianouche Jahanpour, a spokesperson for the ministry of Health, the country counted a total of 89 328 cases of contamination, of which 1134 were registered during the past 24 hours, since the official beginning of the epidemic in Iran in February.
Mr. Jahanpour again recalled to the population that it was not yet a question of working out the rules of social distancing and hygiene.
“In some provinces, such as Gilan (north), Qom (centre) and Mazandaran (north), where we have made great efforts to control the epidemic, we are seeing signs of a new upsurge” of the case, said on State television, Mohammad Mehdi Gouya, director of the department of infectious diseases at the ministry of Health.
Iran had announced its first case of novel coronavirus in Qom, a holy city of shi’a and an important pilgrimage center.
“We are seeing an increase in the number of cases, especially in the provinces, traditionally the most visited (by tourists or pilgrims iranians),” added Mr. Gouya. The Iranians may be moving from a period of ten days, between the provinces after a ban of several weeks.
Some, abroad as well as within the country, estimate that the number of victims of the epidemic in Iran is under-estimated.