Coronavirus in Israel will be treated by transfusion of blood recovered
Donated blood helps patients with coronavirus: in the framework of the special project ambulance (MADA) will collect a portion of the plasma have been ill with the coronavirus and pour her seriously ill. The method is based on the assumption that the recovered blood contained antibodies to the infection. Plasma transfusions will provide patients passive immunity, which will help to cope with the disease. This became known on Monday, March 30.
In the past the plasma with the antibodies used in the treatment of patients with atypical pneumonia SARS in Israel, it is also used in zapadnodvinskiy fever. This week, the Federal administration on control of medicines and foods (FDA) has licensed the same treatment Protocol in the U.S., according to the Israeli edition of the News.
Deputy Director of collection services donor blood MADA Professor Ayelet Sneer said: “Recovered from coronavirus volunteered to donate the plasma by a special method – plazmofereza in which they have taken only the blood plasma and is returned to the body its formed elements.
This method is used in Israel for 30 years, and hundreds of donors every day pass the blood components. At the first stage the plasma will be used for intravenous administration, but our goal is to collect enough plasma to obtain a concentrate of immunoglobulins for the treatment of patients. Of course, every donor of plasma needs to meet the criteria of the Ministry of health of Israel.”
The selection of the plasma can only be done 14 days after full recovery and these days the Ministry of health appealed to recovered with the request to allow to pass their information on MADA. In addition, the donor service requests MADA recovered, is ready to take the plasma to contact the blood transfusion centres.
Eli Bin, Director General of MADA, said: “This method is already used in the world, and its use leads to a certain success. We hope that through our joint efforts to cope with the epidemic of coronavirus”.