Coronavirus in the United States: In Maryland and Virginia the people were ordered to stay at home
The governors of the U.S. States of Maryland and Virginia, bordering with the capital of the USA Washington – on Monday issued orders for all residents to “stay home”.
People should be allowed to take to the streets only on “substantial reasons” in case of violation of the envisaged imprisonment and fines, reports the correspondent of UKRINFORM.
“We ask no more and do not advise residents of Maryland to stay home, we order to do that,” said March 30 during a special press conference, the state Governor, Larry Hogan.
He stressed that the advice and recommendations related to the quarantine, which he gave during the previous three weeks were ignored, and people “had endangered themselves and their families.”
“The people of Maryland need to stay home except for essential reasons, such as buying food or medicine, emergency medical assistance, doing the important work or outdoors at a safe distance from each other”, – stated in the order of the Governor.
The conscious and deliberate violation of this order will be considered a misdemeanor, persecuted by the law and can lead to imprisonment, fine or both punishments.
Such an order in a few hours were given, and the Governor of Virginia, who also were forbidden to go outside “no significant reason”.
“Grocery stores and vital services will remain open. Maintain a distance of six feet (about two meters – ed.). Your neighbors are counting on your help to stop the spread COVID-19“, – says the official report of the office of the Governor of Virginia.
As explained by local authorities, this does not mean that people will be trapped in their homes, however, residents should “use common sense” when out of the house. To run, to walk, to ride a bike is allowed, but to gather, for example, in a Park with other people is prohibited.
According to official statistics, in the United States significantly ahead of all other countries in the number infected with the coronavirus. Now in the United States were more than the 161.8 thousands of patients. At the same time, 2,978 people died, 5644 people have fully recovered.