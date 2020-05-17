Coronavirus: in Vietnam, the tourists back in Ha Long bay
The communist regime in Hanoi has lifted the travel restrictions inside the country and permit access to its beaches and its tourist sites to the Vietnamese, to boost its tourism sector hit by the crisis.
16 may 2020 10: 57 am
HA LONG – tourists lined up Saturday to Vietnam to embark on cruises in Ha Long bay, one of the most beautiful in the world, closed since march 12 because of the epidemic of Covid-19, have found AFP reporters on the spot.
At the beginning of the month, the communist regime in Hanoi has lifted the travel restrictions inside the country and permit access to its beaches and its tourist sites to the Vietnamese, to boost its tourism sector hit by the crisis.
But it has for the moment left its borders closed.
Vietnam has acted quickly in response to the coronavirus, with very strict measures of population control, and the country to-day that 318 cases and zero deaths in spite of a long porous border with China.
During the first 4 months of the year, tourism revenues dropped to $ 340 million, down 45% from 2019, according to the official figures.
The doors remain closed to foreign travellers, but the authorities turn to a domestic market of millions of people tired from the long weeks of isolation and travel bans.
By the hundreds, the groups gathered on Saturday to climb aboard the many boats that criss-cross between the famous karsts of the unesco world heritage site of UNESCO.
“It’s nice to be able to travel. We have a wide choice of hotels. I think now is the best time for us to travel”, said to AFP, Phan Van Kien, who came from Hanoi.
He added that he and his family would be content to travel inside the country until the end of the year, many international flights likely to remain closed for a long time and fears of a further spread of the virus, remaining ever vivid.
In 2019, Vietnam has welcomed more than 18 million of foreign travelers, mostly from Asia.