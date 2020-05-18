Coronavirus: less than 100 deaths in 24 hours in France
In France, the COVID-19 has caused 17 412 deaths in hospitals and 10 213 in retirement homes and other institutions, social and medico-social.
Share
May 16, 2020 18: 44
Updated at 22h07
Share
Coronavirus: less than 100 deaths in 24 hours in France
AFP
Agence France-Presse
PARIS — France has registered 96 new deaths in 24 hours due to the epidemic of coronavirus, with 27 625 deaths in total since the 1st of march, but the number of patients in the icu continues to decline, said Saturday the Directorate-general of Health.
If the pressure on intensive care units continues to decrease, with a balance of 71 patients of the COVID-19 less than the previous day, 46 new serious cases have been admitted in the icu in 24 hours from 38 a week ago, she stated in a press release.
Hospitalizations, all services combined, follow the same dynamic: if the number of hospitalizations for infection COVID-19 is in decline compared to last week (19 432 people on Saturday against 22 614 a week ago), 350 new admissions were registered in 24 hours (up from 265 a week ago).
The COVID-19 has caused 17 412 deaths in hospitals and 10 213 in retirement homes and other institutions, social and medico-social.
Since the beginning of the epidemic, 98, 449 people have been hospitalized, including almost 17 500 in resuscitation and 61 066 people have returned home cured.