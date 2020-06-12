Coronavirus: more than 1.5 million cases in Latin America
New epicentre of the pandemic, Latin America and the Caribbean deplore more than 73 000 people dead, more than half of Brazil.
June 11, 2020 22h29
Updated at 23h52
Jordane Bertrand
Agence France-Presse
MONTEVIDEO — More than 1.5 million patients COVID-19 have been identified in Latin America, which are now under the threat of a food crisis, as the markets have again dropped on Thursday, anticipating a long road to economic recovery.
The largest country in Latin America, with a population of 212 million inhabitants, has crossed the threshold of 40 000 dead and 800 000 confirmed cases. In spite of the strong growth of the epidemic, the shopping centers have opened in Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo.
Brazil ranks second worldwide for the number of infections, behind the United States.
In Latin America, the pandemic “may bring us back 13 years back,” warned Alicia Barcena, executive secretary of the economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC). “We need to see how to prevent the health crisis from becoming a food crisis”, she added.
As families find themselves obliged to have recourse to all the means to survive, millions more children could be forced to work in the world, warned the UN.
“In times of crisis, the work of children becomes a coping mechanism for many families,” explained Unicef executive director, Henrietta Fore, in a news release. According to her, “when poverty increases, schools are closed, and that the availability of social services is in decline, a greater number of children are pushed into the world of work”.
On the markets, the rebound in european and american stock Exchanges commenced after the plunge in march, has suffered Thursday, a sudden stop in the face of fears of a second wave. Wall Street experienced its worst session in three months, the Dow Jones transferor of 6.90%.
The stock Exchanges of Paris (-4,71%), Frankfurt (-4,47%) and London (-3,99%) were also removed. Tokyo opened sharply lower Friday morning.
Reopening of borders of the EU
In addition to Latin America, the pandemic is accelerating, also in Africa. “It took 98 days to reach the milestone of 100 000 cases and 18 only to cross the 200 000” reached as early as Tuesday, stressed on Thursday the Dr Matshidiso Moeti, WHO regional director for Africa.
“Even if these registered cases in Africa account for less than 3% of the global total, it is clear that the pandemic is accelerating” on the continent, she added.
In the world, the COVID-19 has done more than 417 000 people dead, and infected more than 7.4 million people. The official figures are probably far below the reality, according to the scientific community.
The United States is the country most affected. The cap of the 2 million people infected has been crossed, and the country continues to register around 20 000 new cases every day.
The country accounts for 113 of 209 deaths. Follow the Uk with 41 279 deaths, Brazil (40 919), Italy (34 167) and France (29 346).
But in Europe, where the new hospitalizations and numbers of deaths are in free fall, Brussels has called for the lifting of all travel restrictions within the european Union and the Schengen area as early as 15 June, and the re-opening of the external borders of the EU as of July 1, travelers of the western Balkans.
The Commission is also in favor of a reopening “partial and gradual” of the external borders of the EU and of the Schengen area after June 30. The last word on the boundaries is up to the Member.
The déconfinement continues on the Old Continent. In Spain, one of the countries most affected by the pandemic (more than 27 000 dead), the football Championship resumed on Thursday after a three-month break, with a derby of Seville, closed to the public, in a context of high vigilance health.
Race to the vaccine
The u.s. economy will experience a recession of 6.5% this year, according to new estimates from the central Bank (Fed) released on Wednesday.
At the global level, the recession will be at least 6%, according to the Organization for economic cooperation and development (OECD).
In the race for the development of a vaccine, which involves universities and laboratories around the world, les grandes manoeuvres continue.
The brazilian State of Sao Paulo has announced the signing of an agreement with the chinese laboratory Sinovac Biotech for the production of a vaccine, which will be tested with 9000 volunteers as early as July.
“Studies have shown that this vaccine could be distributed by June 2021” if the trials prove conclusive, assured the governor of Sao Paulo, Joao Doria.
In the United States, the biotech company Moderna has announced that its experimental vaccine, co-funded by the us government, will come in the third and final phase of the clinical trial in July on 30 000 volunteers.
Moderna and the university of Oxford, who has also launched a large-scale test on 10 000 volunteers and expects first results in September, are the parties among the first in the global race to the vaccine.