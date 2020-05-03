Coronavirus: the déconfinement advance, breath of fresh air in Spain
The déconfinement of Spain and its 47 million inhabitants, confined since mid-march, must be done by phases by the end of June.
May 2, 2020 8.35
Laurence Boutreux
Agence France-Presse
MADRID — as the reflux of the pandemic is confirmed in Europe and the United States, the déconfinement of people cloistered in their homes goes to various rhythms, Spain rediscovering this Saturday, the joy of sport and the promenade.
In Madrid, near the Retiro park, still closed, many local people are out running, sometimes in groups, found the AFP. “Thank you for running on the sidewalks,” said by speaker a municipal police officer, to deter athletes to borrow the avenue of the Prado, almost deserted.
“Get out, run, see the world…”
Living in the neighborhood usually festive Chueca, Marcos Abeytua, a financial adviser for 42 years, said will be lifted, very exceptionally, at 7: 00 am. “After so many weeks of confinement, I had a strong urge to get out, to run, to see the world. Yesterday (Saturday) I was like a child on Christmas eve,” he said.
Time slots will, however, need to be respected, to avoid the frequentation of the streets and keep children and the elderly, who will not be able to get out at the same time. The afternoon is reserved for children under 14 years of age, who can come out accompanied by an adult.
The déconfinement of Spain and its 47 million inhabitants, confined since mid-march, must be done by phases by the end of June. Like other countries in western Europe where, while the reflux of the disease is confirmed, the governments impose déconfinements very gradual and cautious to avoid a new wave of contaminations.
The lifting of the restrictions is fully engaged in Germany, Austria, the scandinavian countries,… which are still needed, however, “action barriers” and social distancing. France and Italy are actively preparing at the beginning of a process by a few days. In Britain, the peak of the pandemic has been reached, according to the prime minister Boris Johnson, who has promised a plan of déconfinement next week.
The pandemic has caused nearly 238 000 deaths in the world since its debut in December in China, according to the latest report prepared on the basis of official sources and be admitted as a largely under-evaluated. More than 3.3 million cases of infection have been officially diagnosed in 195 countries, including 1.5 million in Europe alone. The most affected countries in the number of deaths in the United States with more than 64 7000 deaths, Italy (28 236 deaths), the Uk (27 510 dead), Spain (24 824 deaths) and France (24 594 dead).
Russia (1.222 death) is the one that is currently recording on a daily basis the largest number of new cases. Approximately 2% of the inhabitants of Moscow — more than 250,000 people — are achieved by the Covid-19, said Saturday the mayor of the Russian capital, citing the result of tests.
In the United States, in spite of the balance sheets daily always heavy, the federated States are moving in the lifting of restriction measures. And the regulator of the drug (FDA) has authorized emergency antiviral experiment, the remdesivir, who according to him can boost the recovery of the sick.
This is the president of Donald Trump himself, who on Friday announced the launch of the use of the drug, which should allow the patients of the Covid-19 to recover more quickly, failing to reduce their mortality.
The country most heavily hit with nearly 65, 000 deaths in the United States a total of more than 30 million applications for unemployment benefits since mid-march, a record high.
“Open up California!”
To revive the economy, more than 35 of the 50 u.s. States have started up or are on the point of lifting the strict containment measures that they have introduced, while events for “the re-opening of America” are increasing across the country.
Texas has reopened Friday stores, restaurants, or libraries, provided that they only operate at 25% capacity. Sitting at a table in a restaurant in Houston where the servers are henceforth masks and gloves, Jack Sweed said he “was happy to be able to support local businesses”.
The United States continue, however, to deplore, on average, more or less 2,000 deaths every day (1883 Friday), a board on which they are blocked since mid-April.
To demand the lifting of the containment in effect for six weeks in their Condition, thousands of people demonstrated Friday in California with flags of the United States.
“Open up California!”, chanted the protesters near the beach closures in Huntington Beach. “All jobs are essential,” or “freedom is essential,” could be read on placards.
Similar protests were also held in Los Angeles, New York and Chicago.
In New York, many thousands of tenants who fear they may lose their housing after losing their jobs and lead a “rent strike” took to the streets Friday.
Forbidden city permitted
The Chinese, who do not report virtually no case, began on Friday, their first real vacation since the beginning of the crisis.
The forbidden City, in particular, has reopened, but in a more limited way than usual. To the great joy of those admitted to the interior: “This is great, you can really enjoy it”, has amazed a young visitor.
Accused by Washington of having been complacent toward China at the beginning of the crisis, the world health Organization (WHO) has called on Beijing to join the investigations on the origin of the pandemic. For the organization, it is necessary to understand what was the “natural host” of this virus and its transmission from animal to human”.
In Brazil, where the president Jair Bolsonaro –corona-skeptical well-known mark– defending at all costs the resumption of economic activity, the worst may be to come, as the country is poised to become the main focus of contamination in the world.
According to estimates by the collective of researchers Covid-19 Brasil, Brazil had more than 1.3 million cases of coronavirus on Thursday.
It is 16 times more than the 85 646 cases of confirmed officially on this day, in this huge country of 210 million people where no one tracks almost not, with vulnerable populations, indigenous or in the favelas, and a low adhesion to the containment measures. Brazil has also the contamination rate is the highest in the world (2,8), according to the Imperial College of London.
A throwaway line of dialogue of the president of the far-right has generated a huge controversy national. Interviewed Tuesday on the fact that Brazil came to exceed the figure of 5000 dead, Mr. Bolsonaro had replied: “And then ?” Since then, the balance -official – is spent on official business more than 6,300 dead.