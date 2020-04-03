Coronavirus: the great ape in danger?
Photo: Roberto Schmidt, Agence France-Presse
The gorilla is already severely threatened and classified as “critically endangered” by the international Union for the conservation of nature.
Very close to the human from a genetic point of view, the apes of the planet may also be affected by the pandemic coronavirus that spreads currently in the world. A situation that could be catastrophic for these species, already endangered due to the destruction of their habitat and poaching of which they are victims.
“This virus could potentially infect wild primates not humans, and great apes, such as chimpanzees and gorillas, are particularly susceptible. Due to our close similarities of evolutionary and genetic), physiology of the great apes and humans is also very similar, ” explains Iulia Bădescu, an assistant professor in the Department of anthropology of the University of Montreal.
“This means that we can share, and that we often share many of the same infectious diseases, and particularly respiratory viruses and bacteria, which seem to be more commonly shared between humans and great apes,” says the one who also carries out work on a site for research on the chimpanzees located in Uganda.
There are also examples where an infectious disease “very likely” transmitted by the human being has become an “epidemic” in populations of wild primates. It must be said that some of the populations of our closest relatives in the animal kingdom can live close to inhabited areas, due to the decline of their natural habitat, or be exposed to the excursions of tourists, who are more numerous.
“It has been demonstrated that several populations of chimpanzees in West Africa, central and East have experienced epidemics of respiratory diseases, including pneumonia, and various viruses that are believed to have spread from humans to primates “, says dr. Bădescu. She also cited the case of the Ebola epidemic, which has “decimated” the wild populations of lowland gorillas in the west of the Republic of the Congo in the early 2000s, and ” which has very probably been transmitted to gorillas by humans “.
Manager and program coordinator of the united Nations, which is overseeing the Partnership for the survival of great apes “, Johannes Refisch adds that the mortality rate in gorillas infected by the Ebola virus has reached, in some places, 95 % of individuals. At least 5,000 gorillas are dead in the democratic Republic of the Congo and Gabon, “and the calculations indicate that some of these populations will need more than 130 years to recover,” says Mr. Refisch. The contraction of the new coronavirus could therefore aggravate an already critical situation.
Monkeys in decline
If it is too early to state whether the COVID-19 could lead to fatal epidemics similar among the great apes, Mr. Refisch considers it plausible to assume that the great apes are “sensitive” to the coronavirus spread by humans. A scientific study published in 2018 was also demonstrated that chimpanzees in a national park of the Ivory Coast had been infected by a coronavirus of human origin. In this kind of situation, ” adds Iulia Bădescu, it is also reasonable to fear the outbreak of real epidemics with mortality rates very high which affect the most vulnerable sections of the population “, or ” the great apes aged as well as very young infants “.
They occur in gorillas, chimpanzees, bonobos, or orangutans, these cases would be “a major concern for the conservation of great apes,” warns Johannes Refisch. It must be said that the populations of all these species of animals there is already very strong declines, due to the destruction of their habitat and poaching of which they are victims. More than 90 % of the population of chimps has vanished in the last fifty years. In the case of the orang-utan, the decline is also very rapid, and the species became the symbol of the impacts of deforestation due to intensive agriculture and the mining industry. The gorilla is also severely threatened and is classified as “critically endangered” by the international Union for the conservation of nature.
In this context, several primate specialist have just released a joint statement in the scientific journal Nature , recommending that ” the visits of the great apes through man, are reduced to the minimum necessary to ensure the monitoring of their safety and their health.” This means to stop all tourist activity to the observation of monkeys, while maintaining measures to prevent an upsurge in poaching, which poses a direct threat to several populations in Africa and Asia.
“In situations where we have a population of primates that is being studied or used for ecotourism, these primates are more vulnerable, because they are very accustomed to the presence of humans. Therefore, if we continue to send people around these primates used to it, and that we do not control the contact they have with humans, then the risk of transmitting a virus is high, ” argues Iulia Bădescu. On the contrary, if all contact is cut off with these primates, ” we are also in danger, because, in these cases, we may leave them vulnerable to poachers, who may now see the opportunity to hunt them easily.”
Relatives threatened
Excluding humans, there are four types of great apes in the world :
Gorilla, The two species of gorilla (which comprise a total of four sub-species) are considered threatened with extinction. In the case of the mountain gorilla, the total population does not exceed 1000 individuals.
Chimpanzee
This monkey, with which we share over 98 % of our genome, lives in several countries in Africa. Its different populations have suffered declines in the major in recent decades. The total population declined from nearly a million chimpanzees in the 1960s to a few tens of thousands today.
Bonobo Victim of deforestation and poaching, the bonobo (a close relative of the chimpanzee) would be particularly sensitive to pathogens of human origin, according to the international Union for the conservation of nature. We would not have more than a few thousand individuals of this monkey, that is found only in the democratic Republic of the Congo.
Orangutan The three species of monkey in Asia, who live only in tropical forests of the islands of Sumatra and Borneo, are classified as “critically endangered” by the international Union for the conservation of nature. In addition to the deforestation that destroys their habitat, they are victims of poaching, in particular for the sale of young orang-utans as pets.