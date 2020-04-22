Coronavirus: the mental health of the children concerned, according to a survey
A majority of parents consider that the back-to-school should not be before the month of September, and 56 % say that the mental health of their children has deteriorated since the beginning of the pandemic.
These are two of the findings of a CROP survey carried out for the account of the Foundation Jasmin Roy, Sophie Desmarais on the “deterioration of the physical conditions, behavioural, psychological and emotional” of Quebec.
The government of Quebec has not yet made public its scenario of back-to-school progressive, but if we take it that 57 % of parents surveyed by the firm CROP wish, this should not occur before the month of September.
The scenario of a return to the classroom in the next few weeks cause of the anxiety in 67% of parents surveyed.
Only one-quarter of parents, 27 %, are of the opinion that the children should return to school on may 4.
Unfortunately, according to the survey, the mental health of Quebecers has deteriorated since the beginning of the health crisis.
Not less than 83 % of adults surveyed say they experience a feeling of anxiety and insecurity, 77 % say they experience feelings of sadness and 71 % had sleep disorders.
Children sad and who feel alone, according to a majority of parents
The children are not left out if you rely on what their parents said.
According to more than one parent on two (56 %), the psychological state and emotional of their children has deteriorated since the beginning of the pandemic.
The Fondation Jasmin Roy, Sophie Desmarais believes that the most important impact of psychological and emotional relate to the feeling of loneliness that has deteriorated, according to 42% of the parents interviewed.
In contrast, a third of parents (31 %) argue that the deterioration of the general mood, frustration as well as anxiety and insecurity represent major impacts on the psychological health of their child.
Respondents also indicated that their child’s behaviour has deteriorated since the start of the pandemic, while one-quarter of the respondents meant that ” the negative view of things or events daily “, and the sadness also deteriorated.
“If the children live with the anxiety and if they are not willing to learn, it’s going to be very difficult to send them to school without having a strategy to manage their anxiety,” said Jasmin Roy, president of the foundation that bears his name, in an interview with The canadian Press.
It proposes the creation of a ” kit ” is for parents, teachers, adolescents, and children on the emotional in a period of containment and déconfinement “.
“Our Foundation intends to be a leading partner in working to improve the emotional health and relational of Quebecers, particularly that of children and adolescents,” added Jasmin Roy, who wishes to put the expertise of the Fondation Jasmin Roy, Sophie Desmarais contribution.
The CROP survey was conducted online with 1 408 Quebecers aged 18 years and older, from 17 to 20 April.
No margin of error has not been established for this web-based survey.