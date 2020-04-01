Coronavirus took the lives of actor from the “Star wars” Andrew Jack
On Tuesday, March 31, British actor Andrew Jack died of coronavirus.
This was reported by American actor and producer Greg Grunberg tweeted.
Andrew Jack in the 76th year of life died in a hospital in Chersti that in the UK. All due to complications caused by a coronavirus. The actor’s wife is in quarantine in Australia, so you couldn’t even say goodbye to him.
Jack worked with the actors dialect coach, but in some movies myself. In particular, he played different roles in the media franchise “Star wars” and the romantic Comedy “Kate & Leopold”.
Recall: previously coronavirus infection contracted actors Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson and “James bond girl” Olga Kurylenko.
According to Worldometers, the number of confirmed cases of infection СOVID-19 in the world is 858,669 of them lethal 42,151 recovered 178,099 people.