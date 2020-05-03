Coronavirus: update on the pandemic in the world
May 2, 2020 8h19
AFP
Agence France-Presse
PARIS — New balance sheets, new measures, highlights: a focus on the latest developments of the pandemic Covid-19, which was about 239 000 deaths in the world.
United states: antiviral experimental
The u.s. Agency drug administration (FDA) grants approval for use in emergency of the antiviral experimental remdesivir, after a trial in us has shown that it écourtait significantly the duration of recovery of patients with the most severely affected.
Medicines for high blood pressure
The blood pressure medications do not increase the risk of contracting the Covid-19, or to develop the severe forms, conclude three studies published in the New England Journal of Medicine.A fear had been expressed after the animal studies showing that these molecules were likely to increase in the body the presence of protein called ACE2, which are used as entrance doors to the new coronavirus in humans.
Natural origin according to the WHO
The world health Organization (WHO) has estimated that the coronavirus was of”natural origin”, at a time when the us president, Donald Trump, has linked to a chinese laboratory.
Approximately 239 000 people dead
The pandemic of novel coronavirus has killed at least 238.810 dead in the world since its debut in December in China, according to a report drawn up by AFP from official sources, Saturday at 11.00 am GMT.
More than 3 354 100 cases of infection have been officially diagnosed in 195 countries and territories since the beginning of the epidemic. This number of cases does not reflect, however, that a fraction of the actual number of contaminations, a large number of countries testing as cases requiring hospital care. Among these cases, at least 1.014.700 are now considered as cured.
The United States, who have identified their first death linked to the coronavirus in the beginning of February, are the most affected country both in the number of deaths in that case, with 65.068 death for 1 104 161 cases. At least 164 015 persons were declared cured.
After the United States, the most affected countries are Italy with 28 236 dead for 207 428 cases, the United Kingdom with 27 510 the dead (177 454 cases), Spain with 25 100 deaths (216 582 cases), and France with 24 594 deaths (167 346 cases).
China (without the territories of Hong Kong and Macao), where the epidemic started at the end of December, has officially recorded a total of 82 875 cases (1 new between Friday and Saturday), of which 4633 death (0 new), and 77 642 healings.
Europe had Saturday at 11: 00 GMT 140 598 deaths per 1 508 719 cases, the United States and Canada 68 530 deaths (1 158 941 cases), Latin America and the Caribbean 12 197 deaths (231 039 case), the Asia 8820 death (229 242), the Middle East 6857 deaths (177 521 cases), Africa 1688 deaths (40 544 cases) and Oceania 120 deaths (8102 case).
This balance sheet was created from data collected by the offices of the AFP with national competent authorities and information from the world health Organization (WHO).
The Spanish can do with the sport
All Spaniards are again allowed to get out of the house since Saturday for a walk or do sports after 48 days confinement, very strict. Time slots are reserved for the elderly or dependent, children, adolescents…
Emergency loan for Ecuador
The international monetary Fund (IMF) has approved the payment of 643 million dollars of emergency aid to Ecuador, hit by the epidemic and the fall in oil prices.
The ecuadorian president acknowledged Friday that his government had faced “problems” in the management bodies of the many victims of the coronavirus, because of the collapse of the hospital system and the lack of space in the morgues.
Repatriation of Europeans almost completed
The repatriation of Europeans who were out of the EU at the time of the closing of the borders is almost finished, according to the head of european diplomacy, Josep Borrell.
The rail French affected
The boss of the company in the French rail SNCF indicates that the pandemic has already cost two billion euros, considering job cuts and calling on the State to intervene.
A positive cat in France
A cat has been tested positive for the first time in France after having probably been infected by its owners, announces the national veterinary School of Alfort, in Paris, who recommends that people sick of applying an estrangement with their cat.