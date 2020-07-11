Coronavirus: update on the pandemic
While Iran has just recorded a record of daily deaths due to the epidemic (221 dead Thursday), president Hassan Rohani called to keep the economy running at all costs.
11 July 2020 8h38
PARIS — New balance sheets, new measures, highlights: a focus on the latest developments of the pandemic Covid-19 in the world.
More than 560,000 deaths in the world
The pandemic has claimed more than 560, 000 deaths in the world, according to a report drawn up by AFP from official sources on Saturday at 12: 00 GMT. More than 12.5 million cases of infection with the Covid-19 have been officially diagnosed in 196 countries and territories.
The United States is the country most affected, with 134 097 deaths. Follow Brazil with 70 398 dead, the United Kingdom (44 650), Italy (34 938), Mexico (34 191) and France, where the balance sheet now exceeds 30, 000 deaths (30 004).
Experts in China
An epidemiologist and a specialist in animal health, the world health Organization (WHO) are travelling this weekend to China for an exploratory mission to determine the origin of the new coronavirus.
The mission of the two experts, comes as the WHO on Friday launched an appeal for vigilance in the face of the recent explosion of infections in the world.
Iran: the economy before any
It is necessary to “continue the economic activities, social and cultural, observing the protocols of health (…) It is the only way,” said Mr. Rohani.
For several weeks, the pandemic is gaining ground in Iran, the country most affected in the Near and Middle East, with a total of 12 635 dead for more than 255, 000 cases.
California releases prisoners
California is going to release thousands of prisoners to reduce the spread of the coronavirus in its prisons overcrowded.
Up to 8,000 inmates eligible for early release by the end of August, joining the 10,000 others already freed since the beginning of the health crisis.
California, the most populous of the u.s. States with nearly 40 million inhabitants, has registered more than 300,000 cases of infections and more than 6800 deaths.
Gates foundation calls for fairness
The american billionaire Bill Gates called for an equitable distribution of drugs and future vaccines anti-Covid across the world to better combat the pandemic.
“If we allow the drugs and vaccines go to the highest bidder instead of the people where we need them most, we will have a pandemic longer, more unjust and more lethal,” said the founder of Microsoft, in a video message at an international conference virtual on the disease Covid-19.
Emirates cup in its workforce
Emirates airline, which has cut 10% of its workforce due to the pandemic could ultimately remove the 15% of its employees, or 9000 posts.
The largest airline in the Middle East, forced to interrupt its operations at the end of march because of the epidemic, “probably should” lay off up to 15% of its staff, according to its CEO Tim Clark.
Europe: enthusiasm for the motorhome
Since the déconfinement, we observe in Europe a craze for camping-car”, which can be explained in part by the new rules of social distancing, according to the president of the european Federation of camping-car (ECF), François Feuillet.
In Germany, the main european market, more than 10,000 new motorhomes have been registered in may (+32% year on year), while France experienced 3529 new registrations (+2%).