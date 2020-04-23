Coronavirus : why some are irresponsible and others not ?
March 29, 2020 4: 00
Domen Bajde
University of Southern Denmark
THE SCIENCE IN HIS WORDS / Just recently, it is with amazement we saw a large number of people ignore the advice of the governments of many western countries, by invading the markets, urban parks, national parks and beaches to enjoy the sun.
At each of its public appearances, the prime minister Justin Trudeau raises its voice against these resistant to social distancing. Added to this is another public health threat : the canadian travellers who do not isolate themselves back in their home country. “Some don’t seem to take our recommendations seriously. It is not only disappointing, it’s dangerous,” he said.
The progression of the Covid-19 has triggered a mission of “accountability” on a large scale. This means that political leaders, health professionals, neighbours, loved ones and even celebrities have asked us to act responsibly to slow the spread of the virus and minimize the adverse effects of the pandemic.
Behaviour irresponsible and selfish, observed in the world from Florida to Hong Kong, have aroused a lot of anger. Why some people elude to their responsibility in this difficult period ? And in general, can we rely on people and expect that they will make responsible choices ?
I do research on consumer empowerment, which means that I study how they come to assume (or reject) the responsibility for the consequences of their actions. I observe in particular the effect of the opinions culturally prevalent on the social problems, and emotional reactions to these last, on the empowerment of consumers, as well as the way in which consumers can be motivated to accept responsibilities. My work has given me the idea to observe the current developments of the Covid-19 according to this point of view.
the Denmark, where I reside, the queen has launched a heartfelt cry to the nation, stressing that in order to break the chain of contamination, it should be “all behave in a reasonable way”, and regretted that some continue to behave irresponsibly. We had not had such a discourse of crisis since the end of the Second world War. Like many people, queen Marguerite is concerned by acts of careless and irresponsible of some people.
Irresponsible behavior
The feast, the storage of products of first need, purchases dictated by the panic and “flight” in rural areas are behaviors widely criticised in the media and social networks. These examples show some of the difficulties the governments face in asking the public to be accountable.
Library The Sun
As consumers, we are told that it is not necessary to panic, that the course of life remains unchanged and we will not fail to essential products.
As responsible citizens, we declare that our lives must radically change, that our old habits have put us in danger we, as well as the vulnerable people. As said the singer Billie Eilish, “responsabilisatrice” self-proclaimed, in a formula wise, albeit paradoxical : “Don’t panic, but don’t be stupid “.
During the week of spring break, the young people who were partying in the streets and on the beaches of Miami have excelled in the ” don’t panic “, but unfortunately did not quite grasp the aspect of social distancing. People young and in good health, do not feel concerned by the dangers of the Covid-19, which is estimated commonly that it does not pose a threat as people aged and fragile.
Worse, the probability that it does slow down the spread of the virus rather than eradicate it, has a deterrent effect, compounded by the lack of communication persuasive, at least up here, on the critical value of the slowdown contagion.
Although it is considered generally in terms of “awareness” to the public and the dissemination of knowledge of the experts, the accountability is just as much a matter of emotion than reason. Emotions such as hope, shame and pride play a decisive role. Do we feel responsible ? Does one have the feeling that our actions can actually make a change ? Is there shame when we are not acting in a responsible manner ? It is one thing to be indifferent to the statistics and warnings of the experts, but it is another to be ashamed of contributing to the suffering and death of others, while hospitals lack beds and respirators. The personal liability is often based on the ability to understand the emotions of others : their hopes and their fears, their pain and suffering.
Collective and individual liability
In addition to the question of empathy, accountability and responsibility in the crisis of the Covid-19 seems to be against nature, to a certain extent. Unlike recent crises caused by terrorist attacks, climate events and the political divisions, we are asked this time to be supportive by keeping us at a distance. Instead of inviting us to occupy the streets in protest, or attend the shops and bars to support the local economy, we are encouraged to stay with us and to keep our distances. Recognizing this difference can help us move forward.
Yet, this sense of responsibility is not manifest in some people. In our haste to find the best ways to engage the public, including the unwary and the careless, to assume its responsibilities, the emphasis on personal responsibility and individual choice should never prevent the company from taking the steps necessary collective. The british government did eventually pass the act.
As recently noted by Charlie Warzel, a columnist for the New York Times, one of the reasons for which the guidance in the crisis of the Covid-19 were presented as a matter of choice and responsibility personal, it was to avoid the costs and responsibilities of policy intervention and collective. The research of political-economic has taught us that accountability implies a shift of the burden of the State and firms to citizens and individual consumers : a displacement which is not always in the public interest.
Governments, businesses and other institutions must also bear their share of responsibility, even if it means taking unpopular measures and costly. Obviously, the prime minister, Boris Johnson decided that in order to lead the public to make the right choice, rules and collective action farms are a solution faster and more reliable than a “nudge”.
That said, as for all countries that have made this decision, other dilemmas arise regarding how to ensure compliance with the new measures. More than ever, the delicate balance between the responsibilities of individual and collective should be at the forefront of the public debate and academic.
