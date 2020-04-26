Coronavirus : why the risk of death is higher for men, and the elderly ?
April 26, 2020 4: 00
Share
Coronavirus : why the risk of death is higher for men, and the elderly ?
Jeremy Rossman
Virology, University of Kent
Share
Age and sex appear to be important indicators of the chances of survival of a patient of the Covid-19.
The mortality rate of the disease is estimated to 0.66 % according to the data of China. In other words, 0,66 % of the people diagnosed with the Covid-19 die. But the rate varies considerably according to the age groups, ranging from 0.0016 % for children under ten years of age to 7.8 % in those over 79 years. Similar rates are observed in New York.
Rossman, of Verity et al.
We note similar trends in regard to the percentage of patients Covid-19 that require a hospital stay (ranging from 0% in less than ten years to 18.4 % among the 79-year-old). However, persons over 79 years of age do not appear more likely to contract the virus, since they represent only 3,15 % of confirmed cases (EDITOR In Quebec, this rate is much higher, because the elderly living in NURSING homes or residences are more tested).
Recent studies suggest that sex is also a risk factor and men are at a greater risk of dying from the Covid-19 than women.
Data from China shows that men of 1.65 times more likely to die from the Covid-19, and in New York, the rate is 1.77 times higher for the latter. Yet, men and women have different risk roughly similar to contracting the virus.
A weakened immune system
The ability of the immune system to fight pathogens decreases with time and is significantly reduced in people over 70 years of age. Studies récentesmontrent that in severe cases of Covid-19, there is a failure of certain classes of immune cells that fight infection. As these immune cells are less active in the elderly, a decline in immune function may make them more vulnerable to the Covid-19. However, most of the very serious cases of Covid-19 are associated with an overactivation of the immune system.
The immune system consists of different elements, and it is possible that there is deactivation of a component and overactivation of another. But if the link between the severity of the disease and the age depended directly on the immune function, the baby should also be at risk, as their immune system is still under construction. This is what we observe in most of the epidemics of seasonal influenza, where less than two years and over 65 years of age are most at risk.
Changes in the levels of ACE2
During the SARS epidemic of 2003, the mortality rate increased with age as with the Covid-19 (4,26 % for those under 44 years of age, 64.2 percent for those over 74 years old) and it was to 1.66 times higher in men than in women. The absence of severe infection in infants suggests that the differences by age and sex for the Covid-19 could not be related to the immune response, but rather to something particular to the SARS virus.
The virus SARS-CoV-1 from 2003 and the new SARS-CoV-2 bind both to a protein called ACE2 to enter cells. The ACE2 helps regulate blood pressure and is found on the surface of various cells, including those lining the lungs. The amount of ACE2 present on human cells is higher in men and increases with age.
Some of the variants of ACE2 are associated with different rates of expression of the gene, and the amount of ACE2 in different populations seems to be correlated with the Covid-19. In addition, hypertension (high blood pressure) is known to be an important risk factor related to age, develop complications of the disease. It generally deals hypertension with inhibitors of the ACE that it has been demonstrated that they increase the amount of ACE2.
However, it seems that infection by the Covid-19 causes a decrease in the rate of ACE2, that is associated with a worsening of the lung damage. We do not know very well what happens when the levels of ACE2 are elevated at the outset, as in older men. It does not appear to worsen the disease by increasing the amount of ACE2.
In addition, a recent clinical trial has shown that taking ACE-inhibitors was associated with a lower risk of developing a severe form of the Covid-19.
The ACE2 is only one of the elements of a system of complex regulation, the modification of the rate and of the action of ACE2 may have other effects on the progression of the disease and simply block the entry of the virus into the cells. And these effects can change as the infection progresses and the immune system is activated.
Library The Sun
Exposure to other coronaviruses
It was found that of other coronaviruses related to the current virus-induced pneumonia in elderly people. On the other hand, the more it is aged, the more it was likely to have been exposed to the virus. We also know that the human immune system can introduce a degree of cross-reactivity between different coronaviruses.
Normally, the healing of an infection generates an immune memory that protects against reinfection by the same pathogen. The cross-reactivity occurs when the immune system responds to a new pathogen as if it were already in memory. This can protect against infection, but it also happens that this aggravates the disease.
As the severe form of the Covid-19 seems to be the result of overactivation of the immune system, it is possible that a prior exposure to coronavirus-related has created an immune memory which causes the system to react excessively to the new coronavirus. This process may be more common in the elderly who have been more exposed to a variety of coronavirus.
There is no evidence that this cross-reactivity occurs for the Covid-19, but the analysis of the rate of serious infection in areas that have already experienced outbreaks of coronavirus-related could shed light on the question.
A simple explanation
It is also possible that the reason more men and elderly people die of novel coronavirus is more simple. We know that the risk of dying from an infection to the Covid-19 was almost two times higher if one suffers from health problems underlying. The prevalence of most of these health problems increases with age. This is the case of hypertension, the frequency of which goes up 7.5% in less than 40 years more than 63% among the over 60 years of age. This increasing rate of diseases predisposing may have a direct effect on the risk of developing a severe form of the Covid-19.
We don’t know why these health problems increase the risk of serious infection. In fact, we’re just beginning to know the mechanisms of action of the coronavirus. By understanding the process that leads to a severe form of the disease, we can better mitigate the risks for specific populations and develop interventions that prevent worsening of the infection and may prevent death.
* * * * *
This text first appeared on the website of the franco-canadian of The Conversation. Reproduced with permission.
“The science in her words” is a forum where scientists of all disciplines can take the floor, either in open letters, or excerpts from books.