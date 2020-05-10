Coronavirus would have to lose a million dollars to the Mira Foundation
Jean-Benoit Legault, The canadian Press
May 9, 2020 10h36
MONTREAL — The Mira Foundation calculates that the pandemic coronavirus caused him to lose at least a million dollars in revenue since the beginning of the crisis, an amount that could double by the end of the year.
All financing activities, including the foundation depends on to work – from golf tournaments to bike tours through the non-leds that make the solicitation in shopping centers and dine-profit – have been destroyed by virus.
“If we wanted to survive this storm, it was absolutely necessary to stop operations and look at how we would recover from it, explained in the interview, the general director of Mira, Nicolas St-Pierre.
“As captain of the boat, I said, ‘you are going to lower the sails as much as possible, we are going to wait until the storm passes, and then we’ll see what it is capable of up to be as far as possible from rocks’.”
Mira has, therefore, worked for a few weeks, with the personnel strictly necessary to ensure the well-being of its dogs.
The foundation is now studying under what model it will be able to continue its activities, in particular to be able to continue to give their dogs for free, leaving us to question ways of doing old of forty years.
“We will need assistance in the course of the next year, warned Mr. St-Pierre. The non-profit organizations like us, we are the first to be cut from personal budgets (of the population), which is very understandable. The only thing we can say in an NPO, it is that we know what money goes out, but not what money does.”
Gradual recovery
The activities of Mira will resume gradually over the next few days, first with the gradual return of employees, “but really drip-feed to see how it goes,” said Mr. St-Pierre.
The families who welcome the puppies for more than a year before the start of their training as a guide dog or assistance dog have once again started to to pick up, one family at a time to comply with the distancing necessary.
Mira turned during the crisis to families ‘ experience, “tattooed Mira”, which would not need help, since no employee was available to explain how to manage a puppy.
“I see how people are happy to pick up (a puppy), said Mr. St-Pierre, who tells the story while laughing to have seen a man lying on the ground, outside, to play with his new companion. I think that there is a phenomenon that is quite interesting: people are at home, there will be more telecommuting, so I think people are going to have the taste of having a dog in the house and there were a lot of requests from people who are willing to buy dogs if they are not the case in practice, and there has been a lot of people who want to be host family.”
He notes, however, that it is a “serious and thoughtful” and warns that”you really have to be ready to invest some time with your partner hairy”.
Mira has ensured, during the crisis, to communicate with each of its approximately 1200 beneficiaries to ensure that human and animal were going well.
“What we heard is, ‘what a luck that we had our dogs to make it through these times’. So it is a balm and we say, ‘ok, we don’t’,” concluded Mr. St-Pierre.
