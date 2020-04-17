Corridors sanitary multiply in Montreal
Photo: Jacques Nadeau Le Devoir
Corridors sanitary system will be built in nine boroughs of montreal, including the Plateau-Mont-Royal.
Montreal will be more space for pedestrians on the commercial streets of its territory. After the development of a corridor health, avenue du Mont-Royal last week, the City announced Friday that similar developments would take place in nine boroughs in the next few days. These corridors are intended to promote active transportation and to facilitate compliance with the guidelines of social distancing difficult to apply on the sidewalks narrow.
Here is the list of corridors health that will be developed :
In front of some shops are essential to the promenade Fleury.
The Plateau-Mont-Royal
Laurier Avenue East, between the rue Brébeuf and Papineau avenue ;
Park Avenue, between Sherbrooke and Prince-Arthur ;
Rachel street, between avenue of the Esplanade and Christophe-Colomb ;
In front of some shops are essential throughout the borough ;
(Already in place : Mont-Royal avenue, between Fullum street and Park avenue).
Avenue Monkland, between avenue Girouard and Draper ;
Chemin de la Côte-des-Neiges, between Jean-Brillant street and Queen-Mary road ;
Queen-Mary road, between avenue Westbury and Clanranald.
Van Horne Avenue, between the avenues of Wiseman and Outremont.
Rosemont–La Petite-Patrie
Beaubien street, between De Lorimier avenue and the boulevard Saint-Michel ;
Masson street, between the rue Molson and the rue Lafond ;
Beaubien street, between the rue de la Roche and Saint-Laurent boulevard.
Ontario street, between boulevard Pie-IX and rue Moreau ;
Hochelaga street, between the rue Honoré-Beaugrand and Taillon ;
In front of some shops essential of rue Sainte-Catherine, Sherbrooke, Lacordaire, De Grosbois, Of Reluctantly, Abalone, Dézéry, Marseille.
In front of some shops essential of Wellington, Verdun and Bannantyne.
Ontario street, between the rue Alexandre-de-Sève and avenue Papineau ;
Ontario street, between the streets Atateken and Alexandre-de-Sève ;
Sainte-Catherine East street, between Cartier street and De Lorimier avenue ;
Rue Sainte-Catherine East street, between Wolf and the Visitation ;
Rue Sainte-Catherine East street, between Saint-Hubert and Saint-Timothy ;
Rue Sainte-Catherine West street, between Metcalf and Mansfield ;
Boulevard Saint-Laurent, between boulevard de Maisonneuve and rue Sainte-Catherine ;
Fort street, between the rue Sainte-Catherine and boulevard de Maisonneuve.
The South-West
In front of some shops key street Notre-Dame West and Peel.
To see the video