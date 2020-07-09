Côte-Nord: a first case of COVID, after weeks of lull
July 8, 2020 19h48
Steeve Paradis
Special Collaboration
BAIE-COMEAU — After weeks of respite, the North Shore has just been warned that the pandemic COVID-19 is not yet complete on its territory. A new case, a 120th in total, was recorded on Wednesday. Public health authorities implore the people to respect the safety instructions to avoid a significant increase in cases.
This new case is stated in the RCM of Minganie, one-sixth the total for this territory since the beginning of the pandemic. Rumor has it that the person resides in Havre-Saint-Pierre, but for reasons of privacy, his place of residence is not revealed, has been recalled by the medical officer of public health at the CISSS de la Côte-Nord, Dr. Richard Fachehoun.
It says to call “collective responsibility” of the population, and has again hammered home the importance of distancing physical, of wearing a mask in public places and wash your hands regularly. The CISSS has also noted a relaxing of the enforcement of measures in the last days.
This release has been personally found by the new president-director general of the CISSS Côte-Nord, Claude Lévesque, who said that he was surprised to find himself virtually alone in wearing a mask in public places to his arrival in the region. It is also said to have recorded “collections somewhat surprising” in the bars and restaurants of the region.
This is why the CISSS will begin in the next few days a campaign of communication quite aggressive to remind people of the importance of complying with the safety instructions in force in order to avoid a new containment, an avenue that almost nobody wants, but that the public health must be considered in the event of an upsurge in cases.
“It is deeper the nail of prevention,” said Mr. Lévesque, stressing that the new case detected is “a little evidence that the region will probably not be spared” by the second wave of COVID-19.
The integrated Centre of health and social services of the North Shore has also adapted its strategy to screening. Thus, a routine test will be carried out in some places at risk, such as fish markets, cold places and humid, conditions that the coronavirus-like, as well as for staff of ArcelorMittal Fermont who comes to work according to the principles of fly-in fly-out.