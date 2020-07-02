Côte-Nord: a hiker disappeared in the forest is found safe and sound

July 2, 2020

The canadian Press

A hiker who was missing since Wednesday has been found safe and sound Thursday in the wildlife Reserve Port-Cartier-Sept-Îles.

The woman, aged 64 years, a native of the north crown of Montreal, has suffered a few minor injuries, according to the sergeant-at-Louis-Philippe Bibeau, a spokesperson for the Sûreté du Québec

She was rescued by the lifeguards of the SQ, around 12: 30 a.m., in the area of Walker Lake.

The lady was hiking in the forest with two other people Wednesday afternoon, when she had to leave the group for a few moments only. As it was not returned, and his disappearance was reported to 16: 00 on Wednesday.

Search land and all-terrain vehicle were initiated and continued during the night and until the happy discovery.

The lady has been localized in a sector that is steep and difficult to access, depending on the SQ.

She was able to be evacuated on board a helicopter thanks to the collaboration of the canadian armed Forces.

Le Soleil

