Court room virtual, decorum… approximate
May 13, 2020 19h54
Updated at 21h03
Isabelle Mathieu
The Sun
Picture that cup, its chambranlant, held more or less aware of being before the court; it is not easy to maintain the decorum in the court virtual…
The judge Sébastien Proulx of the Court of Québec is assigned this week to the virtual room of the palace of justice of Quebec, where the accused may enter a plea of guilty from the detention centre.
This is a first for him and his clerk. “There will necessarily be mistakes,” he warns, in speaking to a dozen defence lawyers and Crown prosecutors who are waiting for their turn in the videoconference, sitting at their desks.
Normal for the court staff lack of practice with technology: before they were forced to implement procedures virtual because of the pandemic, the palace of justice were still considered by many as the “house paper”…
After the instructions of the computer technician, the session begins. The judge Proulx was the desire to maintain the same decorum as if the whole world was in front of him. The advocates appear without robes should therefore be explained.
The victim of a network the internet more or less powerful depending on the location, the image of some interlocutors freezes, then comes back. Sometimes it is necessary to repeat. Suddenly, it is the image at the detention centre, and disappears. The accused, as the main interested party, is no longer there. Then, it reappears.