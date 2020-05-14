Court room virtual, decorum… approximate

May 13, 2020

Updated at 21h03

Isabelle Mathieu

Picture that cup, its chambranlant, held more or less aware of being before the court; it is not easy to maintain the decorum in the court virtual…

The judge Sébastien Proulx of the Court of Québec is assigned this week to the virtual room of the palace of justice of Quebec, where the accused may enter a plea of guilty from the detention centre.

This is a first for him and his clerk. “There will necessarily be mistakes,” he warns, in speaking to a dozen defence lawyers and Crown prosecutors who are waiting for their turn in the videoconference, sitting at their desks.

Normal for the court staff lack of practice with technology: before they were forced to implement procedures virtual because of the pandemic, the palace of justice were still considered by many as the “house paper”…

After the instructions of the computer technician, the session begins. The judge Proulx was the desire to maintain the same decorum as if the whole world was in front of him. The advocates appear without robes should therefore be explained.

The victim of a network the internet more or less powerful depending on the location, the image of some interlocutors freezes, then comes back. Sometimes it is necessary to repeat. Suddenly, it is the image at the detention centre, and disappears. The accused, as the main interested party, is no longer there. Then, it reappears.

Sophie Giroux was sentenced to 18 months in prison, of which he remains a little more than nine months to be served.

Charged tired

It moves at the detention centre in Laval. “Can you turn on the lights?”, request the judge Proulx to a correctional officer to be hidden. They were turned on. Just this image a bit dark for the guilty plea to Sophie Giroux, 28 years, accused of theft of condoms in a pharmacy, have not paid a cab fare of$ 145 and above all, a robbery in a convenience store in Lévis, committed with an accomplice.

The young woman baîlle, stretches. “If you’re too tired, we can postpone your case,” warned the judge Proulx, asking him to stand.

In November 2019, Sophie Giroux had the idea of doing a robbery in a convenience store with her new “boyfriend”, also accused, “just because it would be fun”. The couple, her face covered by a mask, has been received by the owners of convenience store armed with a baseball bat. The criminals immediately fled and were caught after a brief police chase.

The owners of the convenience store said they were now very fearful every time they see him go into a client’s hidden, the more numerous due to the pandemic of the COVID-19.

