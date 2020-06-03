Covers face-mandatory in some public places in Côte-Saint-Luc
Photo: Graham Hughes Archive The canadian Press
The municipal council of Côte-Saint-Luc, now requires the wearing of a covering face in all municipal buildings and within shops, as well as the presence of hand sanitizer in apartment buildings and condominiums.
The regulation is already in force will expire on 31 August next. The elected municipal officers of the city located in the island of Montréal will then decide if it will be renewed in the light of the progress made in the fight against sars coronavirus.
A grace period will be granted to apartment buildings and condominiums to install the information and mechanisms required. Commercial establishments will also have the time to implement their program.
The regulation 2557 stipulates that the clients of the commercial establishments will not inflict a fine, but that managers are liable to get hurt.
The City of Côte-Saint-Luc will soon distribute covers with faces, but until then, she encourages people to purchase or to manufacture.
The regulation creates exceptions if a face mask prevents a client from breathing in any manner whatsoever or for health reasons such as asthma, cognitive disabilities, or hearing difficulties.
The government of Quebec and the department of public health do not require the wearing of the covers-face, but they strongly suggest.