Covey won the flu. But suffered from fists

The story of paired Derby Spartak – CSKA, which took place in January 2001, when the team of Victor Tikhonov was raging flu. The teams have played in the Premier League. The main character of those games was a 17-year-old Ilya Kovalchuk.

FIRST POKER… “Spartacus” was in the lead and rushed to the Superleague. HC Moscow (then known directed by Viktor Tikhonov CSKA after the court decision) took a position on the equator of the standings of the West. After the failure in the transition tournament the previous season the red-and-white gathered rich sonorous names composition – Gogolev, Evtugyn, Tkachuk, Agarkov, Klevakin, Erekaev, Boldin, Turikov, Ivannikov, Tikhomirov… Experience diluted not even youth, and youth – in the face of 17-year-old Ilya Kovalchuk. Looking ahead, I will say that he excelled in the scoring race of the tournament.

After the failure of the MFM-2001 Moscow and Podolsk, where our team under the guidance of Pyotr Vorobyov took the shameful seventh place, Cowie was very angry. Part of the “youth” did not get the leader of the attack, HC Moscow Sergei mozyakin.

Before Tihonovna great objectives were not, so they (and mozyakin in the first place) could do on the ice, to improvise and to progress to the delight of the fans.

Trouble on the twentieth of January the team Tikhonov faced a flu epidemic. Polsostava it has taken now with a high fever. The coaches barely managed to scrape together players on two fives. However, many of the remaining building feel uncomfortable.

The first match took place on 20 January in Sokolniki. By mid game the score was equal – 2:2. The third goal of tihonovs missed before the buzzer for the second intermission. Then their goal has scored another seven goals in a row. Which Skates said one 10:3.

The score was opened in the first period Kovalchuk. And the third in the range of 51.08-55.30 he score three goals against, which was defended by the Grenadier Mikhail Solodukhin. The substitute goalkeeper came out on the ice when the stopwatch was burning the numbers “50.08”. Missing four (!) washer 4 minutes and 22 seconds, he was back on the bench.

After the defeat of the Keeper-the poor fellow was approached by the boss of the club Valery Gushchin:

– I understand, but take form.

Then Solodukhin admitted that he was dizzy, body aching, but he hid it from coaches malaise.

…AND THEN FIGHT

The second part of the play came out no less interesting. The next day, the opponents clashed in the Palace of sports of CSKA on Leningradsky Prospekt. After Covey’s goal in the fourth minute Spartak took the lead 2:0. The Junior did not stop there and decided to show itself in another incarnation.

Kovalchuk ran almost to the red line and rattled imprinted owners in the front Board. He decided to besiege the defender Vadim Khomitsky. He rarely dropped the gloves. But if you do it, the opponent no mercy knew. In a fist fight Khomitsky was strong and easily hung cuffs presumptuous to “masonica”.

The conflict escalated into a fight “wall to wall”. Rivals grabbed a total of 170 penalty minutes. War on the ice spilled over into the stands. The fans of CSKA and “Spartak” has pulled out bolted to the floor and chairs were thrown at each other. To stop the Orgy was no one. Police in the arena was not.

First came on hockey women a long time to recover.

In the end, the hosts reduced the gap to 5:6, but the guests brought the meeting to win 8:5.

Then “Spartak” will solve the problem and return to the Superleague. But without Kovalchuk. He will continue his career in the NHL. His club “Atlanta Trashers” will pay red-white compensation of 200 thousand dollars.

In summer 2002, when Covey arrived in Moscow after his debut season in the NHL, I reminded him about the poker and expelled for his “fault” the goalkeeper.

– I didn’t want to be kicked out, it happened, sheepishly said Kovalchuk, by the time bronze medalist of the Olympics in salt lake city and honored master of sports.

The team Tikhonov will return to the elite in 2002. Soon will be finished with the split of CSKA. Two army teams will unite under the guidance of the master. “Spartacus” in 2003, again, will leave the Superleague. Red-white will survive a lot of shocks.

STATISTICS

Spartak – HC Moscow– 10:3 (2:1, 1:1, 7:1). 20 Jan. DS “Sokolniki”. 3500 spectators.

Goals: Kovalchuk (4), Klevakin, Gogolev (2), Erekaev, Shaldybin, Tkachuk – Generously, Yakovenko, Skates.

HC Moscow Spartak– 5:8 (2:3, 1:2, 2:3). 21 Jan. LDS CSKA. 2500 spectators.