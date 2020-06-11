COVID-19: 10 new deaths in Quebec

June 11, 2020

The fleurdelisé at half-mast over the Parliament of Québec

June 11, 2020 11h27

The canadian Press

MONTREAL – Ten new deaths from coronavirus have been registered during the past 24 hours in Quebec.

Should be added to the 14 deaths that occurred before June 3, for a total of 5105.

One hundred and forty-four new cases were identified, bringing the total number of people infected to 53 485.

Forty-three people were hospitalized, is 871. Three people were in intensive care, or 114.

Sixty-three infections were added in the Montreal area for a second day in a row, for a total of 26 475. There were 5643 cases in Laval and 7466 in the Montérégie region.

The situation was stable everywhere else in the province.

Le Soleil

