COVID-19: 10 new deaths in Quebec
The fleurdelisé at half-mast over the Parliament of Québec
June 11, 2020 11h27
The canadian Press
MONTREAL – Ten new deaths from coronavirus have been registered during the past 24 hours in Quebec.
Should be added to the 14 deaths that occurred before June 3, for a total of 5105.
One hundred and forty-four new cases were identified, bringing the total number of people infected to 53 485.
Forty-three people were hospitalized, is 871. Three people were in intensive care, or 114.
Sixty-three infections were added in the Montreal area for a second day in a row, for a total of 26 475. There were 5643 cases in Laval and 7466 in the Montérégie region.
The situation was stable everywhere else in the province.