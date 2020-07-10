COVID-19: 100 cases in Quebec
Photo: Marie-France Coallier Archives The Duty
The balance sheet of the pandemic coronavirus has increased for three deaths in Quebec city on Friday, including one that occurred prior to July 2, for a total of 5612 dead.
We also added 100 new cases, for a total of 56 316 infections.
The number of hospitalizations was increased to nine, at 317. Three less people were in the intensive care unit, and 24.
Thirty-two cases were added in the Montreal region compared to Thursday, for a total of 27 529. There were 5859 case in the region of Laval and 8088 in the Montérégie region.
The other developments of the day
The premier of Ontario, Doug Ford made a tour of the business Friday to thank the workers of the province for their work during the pandemic.
In front of the worrying situation in the city centre of Montreal, deserted by the workers, students and tourists in this period of global pandemic, the congress will offer a discount of 40 % at any time on its parking lot, while the Complexe Desjardins will offer, from next Monday, the parking at 50% off in the evenings and on the weekends. The days of the week, the Complex will offer one hour of free parking with proof of purchase$ 25 in its retailers and two hours of free for purchases of$ 50 and more.