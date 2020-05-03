COVID-19: 114 other deaths in Quebec; the state of emergency is extended to Montreal

The number of people whose death is linked to the COVID-19 has been reported in the past 24 hours amounted to 114.

May 2, 2020 10h41

Updated at 21h44

MONTREAL — The number of people whose death is linked to the COVID-19 has been reported in the past 24 hours amounted to 114, with the balance sheet, 2136 since the beginning of the crisis, according to data reported Saturday afternoon by the ministry of Health.

The province has identified 29 656 confirmed cases, an increase of 1008, since the arrival of the virus. In total, 1738 people have been hospitalized to date, an increase of 22, and 222 Quebec are in the intensive care unit at the hospital, an increase of four.

However, by making the proportion of deaths and cures, the number of active cases in Quebec was $ 20 555.

Not surprisingly, the state of emergency has been renewed until may 5, on the territory of the Montréal agglomeration to cope with the pandemic COVID-19.

Decreed the 27th of march last, the state of emergency grants special powers to the metropolis, especially in relation to the mobilisation of its police and other human and material resources required to fight to the COVID-19.

Montreal remains one of the hardest hit by the novel coronavirus in the province. There were a total of 14 599 people infected. It was also identified, respectively, 3462, and 3355 in the Montérégie and Laval.

The number of confirmed cases amounted to 890 in the Capital, 287 of the Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean, 854, in the eastern Townships, 1303 in the Mauricie-Centre-du-Québec and 293 in the Outaouais region

Update may 2,

Infographic The Sun

In Canada

There has been more than 862 000 tests administered in Canada up to now. About 7 % of them have detected the disease, said Saturday the head administrator chief public health officer, Dr. Theresa Tam.

The tests have allowed to identify 56 611 confirmed cases and probable in the entire country. The COVID-19 has caused the death of 3564 Canadians.

Distribution of cases in the country, according to the most recent balance sheet provincial and territorial:

  • 29 656 cases in Quebec, including 2136 death
  • 17 119 event in Ontario, of which 1176 death
  • 5670 cases in Alberta, including 94 deaths
  • 2171 case in British Columbia, including 114 deaths
  • 963 case in Nova Scotia, including 31 deaths
  • 421 cases in Saskatchewan, including six deaths
  • 269 cases in Manitoba, including six deaths
  • 259 cases in Newfoundland and Labrador, including three deaths and 231 cured
  • 118 cases in New Brunswick, 118 cured
  • 27 event at l’île-du-Prince-Édouard, of which 24 healed
  • 11 case in the Yukon, nine of which healed
  • five cases in the Territories-the North-West, all healed
  • a single case in Nunavut.

These balance sheets provincial and territorial addition to the 13 cases, all cured, by the passengers repatriated from the cruise ship Grand Princess on march 10.

Le Soleil

