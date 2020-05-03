COVID-19: 114 other deaths in Quebec; the state of emergency is extended to Montreal
The number of people whose death is linked to the COVID-19 has been reported in the past 24 hours amounted to 114.
May 2, 2020 10h41
Updated at 21h44
Share
COVID-19: 114 other deaths in Quebec; the state of emergency is extended to Montreal
The canadian Press
PC
Share
MONTREAL — The number of people whose death is linked to the COVID-19 has been reported in the past 24 hours amounted to 114, with the balance sheet, 2136 since the beginning of the crisis, according to data reported Saturday afternoon by the ministry of Health.
The province has identified 29 656 confirmed cases, an increase of 1008, since the arrival of the virus. In total, 1738 people have been hospitalized to date, an increase of 22, and 222 Quebec are in the intensive care unit at the hospital, an increase of four.
However, by making the proportion of deaths and cures, the number of active cases in Quebec was $ 20 555.
Not surprisingly, the state of emergency has been renewed until may 5, on the territory of the Montréal agglomeration to cope with the pandemic COVID-19.
Decreed the 27th of march last, the state of emergency grants special powers to the metropolis, especially in relation to the mobilisation of its police and other human and material resources required to fight to the COVID-19.
Montreal remains one of the hardest hit by the novel coronavirus in the province. There were a total of 14 599 people infected. It was also identified, respectively, 3462, and 3355 in the Montérégie and Laval.
The number of confirmed cases amounted to 890 in the Capital, 287 of the Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean, 854, in the eastern Townships, 1303 in the Mauricie-Centre-du-Québec and 293 in the Outaouais region