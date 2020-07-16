COVID-19: 117 billion of new debt for canadian SMES
On average, the SMES that have provided information for the survey of the CFIB had a debt of $ 135,000, for a total of nearly 285,4 million $.
The canadian Press
TORONTO — The canadian Federation of independent business (CFIB) estimates that SMES in the country have contracted to 117 billion $ of new debt in the wake of the pandemic COVID-19.
The national association has based its estimates on a survey conducted online with owners of SMES in Canada, from 26 June to 2 July.
Approximately 2100 of 4502 respondents to the survey have agreed to disclose the amount of their debt attributed to the COVID-19.
The CFIB estimates that this translates to an estimated $ 117 billion of total debt linked to the COVID-19 for SMES as a whole, according to the number of small and medium-sized enterprises in Canada reported by Statistics Canada.
The association, which has 110 000 members, estimated that 58 % of SMES have fully reopened their doors, and 35 % have found their full workforce, but only 24 % have returned to their normal income.
According to the generally accepted standards of the industry survey, online surveys cannot be assigned a margin of error, because they do not sample the population at random.