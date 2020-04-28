COVID-19: 14 new cases confirmed Monday
27 April 2020 13h42 on
Updated at 15h21
Justine Mercier
The Right
Fourteen new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Monday in Ottawa. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the region has seen 266 of its residents being infected by the new coronavirus.
On all of the cases reported in the region since the beginning of the crisis, more than half of the patients – 138 – are today considered “recovered” by the public health authorities. So far, the pandemic has made two victims in Ottawa.
The distribution of cases by territory.
Screenshot
The vast majority of cases (81%) reported to date in the region were in the territory of Gatineau.
The integrated Centre of health and social services for the Outaouais region (CISSSO) reported Monday afternoon that six people are confined to bed at the designated centre COVID-19 of the Hospital of Hull, including one to intensive care.
New cases by area and the number of cases per 100 000 inhabitants.
Screenshot
The CISSSO now has 33 employees who have contracted the COVID-19, one more than Sunday.
No new outbreak is reported in a middle-of-life for seniors in the Outaouais region. The regional network are always two outbreaks, in shelters and long-term care (CHSLD) Lionel-Émond, and The Petite-Nation.