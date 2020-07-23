COVID-19: 142 new cases and no deaths in Quebec
The Fleurdelysé at half-mast over the parliament of Québec
Share
23 July 2020 11: 35 am
Share
COVID-19: 142 new cases and no deaths in Quebec
The canadian Press
MONTREAL – As of Wednesday, the Quebec state Thursday, of 142 new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 58 080-infected persons.
No new death has been reported. There are always for the province 5662-related deaths COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.
The number of hospitalizations decreased by 14, to reach a total of 221. Among these, 14 individuals are in the intensive care unit, a decrease of two.
It was made on the 21st of July 14 725 samples, for a total of 1 101 665.
The other developments of the day
The mayor of Toronto, John Tory, said he was ready to order a mask in shared spaces within apartment buildings and condos in the city, if the managers of these buildings refuse to do it themselves.
The current rules for the wearing of the mask imposed in some ontario cities such as Toronto apply only to indoor public spaces, such as grocery stores, commercial enterprises, and public transport, but do not affect the multiple-unit dwellings.
Ontario reported Thursday that 103 new cases of COVID-19, and no new deaths.
In addition, american researchers have identified antibodies to an impressive power in the face of the sars coronavirus.
Paradoxically, researchers at Columbia University have identified these antibodies by analyzing the ones produced by patients who are extremely ill.
They have identified 61 different antibodies that seem to neutralize the virus. Of these, nine demonstrated a “power” exquisite,” in the face of the invader.
To DISCOVER : the detailed map of The COVID-19 prepared by Benoît Lalonde, head of practical work and research in the Department of geography, and Stéfano Biondo, cartothécaire at the Centre GéoStat of the Library, Université Laval