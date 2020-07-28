COVID-19: 169 new cases and three deaths in Quebec

July 28, 2020

The Fleurdelysé at half-mast over the parliament of Québec

July 28, 2020 12: 36

The canadian Press

MONTREAL – The balance sheet of the pandemic coronavirus has increased Tuesday of 169 infections and two deaths in Quebec.

There are now 58 897 cases and 5670 dead, when one takes account of a death additional, which occurred prior to July 20.

The number of hospital admissions decreased seven -, 193. Eight people are in intensive care, one more than the day before.

It has 28 520 infections in the region of Montréal (+88), 6017 in Laval (+19) and 8699 in Montérégie (+18).

The other developments of the day

A few weeks of the month of September, a new survey suggests that many canadian parents do not know whether they should or should not send their children to school if school has beautiful and well place.

The premier of Saskatchewan, Scott Moe, encourages people to wear the cover-face where it is impossible to respect a certain distance between them, but it is not yet a question of his government to make the mask mandatory in enclosed public places.

