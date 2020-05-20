COVID-19: 22 new confirmed cases in Ottawa
In total, there are now 1824 the residents of Ottawa who have received a diagnosis for the new coronavirus.
May 19, 2020 15h03
Updated at 20h06
The transmission of the COVID-19 is still in a phase of slowdown in the federal capital, according to data shared by Ottawa public Health (SPO) on Tuesday.
The update of the epidemiological daily OPS reports that there are 22 new confirmed cases in Ottawa. In total, there are now 1824 the residents of the federal capital who have received a diagnosis for the new coronavirus.
If 1414 cases are now resolved, there are unfortunately 202 deaths in Ottawa, including a new one announced on Tuesday by the SPO.
The majority of people who died of the COVID-19 in the federal capital were residents of care homes long-term. There were 165 deaths among residents of institutions where an outbreak is still ongoing.
Since Friday, new deaths related to the COVID-19 have been listed homes community Care Madonna, Residence St. Louis and Mansion Carlingview.
Monday night, the City of Ottawa has also confirmed that a second resident of the Home Peter D. Clark died after having contracted the new coronavirus.
In an internal memo, the director general of community and social services of the municipality, Donna Gray, has by the very fact announced that three other employees of this establishment have been positively tested to a screening for the COVID-19. Since the outbreak at Home Peter D. Clark, 14 staff and 19 residents have contracted the virus.
A single new case in the eastern ontario, no new deaths
The Office of health of the eastern Ontario is experiencing an increase of only one new case community of the COVID-19 on its territory on Tuesday, bringing the total to 141. The balance sheet of deaths remains stable at $ 10.
The homes of long-term care have been spared in the past 24 hours, good news, according to the medical officer of health to the BSEO, the D548 Paul Roumeliotis. It still says that the daily increase of cases in the community is done in a slow way on the territory. A third person has, nevertheless, made his entry into hospital, the other two located to the intensive care unit.
The Office will address in the next few days of screening in homes for the elderly. The BSEO plans to be based on an assessment of risk to target the homes most prone to outbreaks and build a list which must be tested in the first place.
The BSEO, in collaboration with some partners of the health, offers the screening of the COVID-19 in 5 assessment centres in the region. Clinic and mobile testing is also available to residents of Akwesasne and the surrounding area.
To this day, 3751 people have been tested in the assessment centres on the territory of the BSEO.