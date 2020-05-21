COVID-19: 28 projects of the City of Gatineau could be postponed to 2021

| May 20, 2020 | News | No Comments

In 21 cases (16% of the portfolio), the projects affected by the shutdown of the sites have been able to resume on may 11, while for other 30 projects (23% of the portfolio), the tenders had to be postponed “beyond the 11 may”.

May 20, 2020 10h53

Updated at 19h55

Justine Mercier

The Right

The pause sites of the last few weeks due to a “domino effect” that have “important consequences on the portfolio of projects” that the City of Gatineau believed to achieve, by 2020, to the point where 28 projects could be deferred to 2021.

The chairman of the executive committee of the City of Gatineau, Cédric Tessier, was drawn Wednesday, the portrait of the situation for the 129 municipal projects that were to be launched this year. These projects represent “an expenditure, the projected capital of$120 million”.

At the present time, the City estimates that 52 projects “are ready” for work, which represents 40% of the portfolio is due in 2020.

In 21 cases (16% of the portfolio), the projects affected by the shutdown of the sites have been able to resume may 11.

For 30 projects (23% of the portfolio), the tenders had to be postponed “beyond the 11 may”.

The chairman of the executive committee of the City of Gatineau, Cédric Tessier

Screenshot

Finally, 28 out of 129 projects (22% of the portfolio) which had to be made in the course of the year “could be affected by the domino effect”, so that the beginning of the work is considered “at risk for 2020”.

In this last category, “instead they speak of smaller projects such as upgrades to local streets, landscaping of parks, moderation measures of the speed or things like that,” said Mr. Tessier, in the interview.

Without being able to ensure that no big project is at risk, the chairman of the executive committee stated that the major projects are “less” than the smaller ones.

“[The boulevard] Saint-Joseph is not at risk, the rue Laval is not at risk,” he given in the example.

The judgment of the building between 24 march and 11 may, will however “not simply a delay of seven weeks” because of a “domino effect”. “A single speaker fear cause an effect in chain”, explained Cédric Tessier during the meeting of the executive committee.

Internally, the City has had to “organize a new mode of work environment” to continue its planning. The implementation of the projects, however, depends on too many external resources, where the pace of work has been diminished by the constraints related to the pandemic COVID-19.

“In the case of entrepreneurs, the activities are sometimes suspended, as is the preparation of submissions,” said Mr Tessier.

The City believes that the magnitude of impacts on sites may be specified in the coming months, according to “the market reaction to the calls to tender”.

Projects of 2019 yet repelled?

Before the pandemic, the City had already planned to finish by 2020 a thirty projects that were initiated last year. These sites are “not at risk”, said Mr Tessier.

In regards to the 47 planned projects by 2019, which had been deferred to 2020, Cédric Tessier was not known Wednesday if some of them are at risk of being pushed back once more, this time to 2021. “This is not impossible,” he mentioned.

For the moment, the City of Gatineau does not anticipate an increase in costs if the postponement of projects by 2021 becomes necessary. “There’s a lot of unpredictability due to the current economic context, was recalled by Mr. Tessier. This is really the next few months will tell us how it is online, but for the moment, we do not expect an increase of costs. This is not impossible, it does not preclude, but this is not a recital major at this time.”

Le Soleil

