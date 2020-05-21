COVID-19: 28 projects of the City of Gatineau could be postponed to 2021
In 21 cases (16% of the portfolio), the projects affected by the shutdown of the sites have been able to resume on may 11, while for other 30 projects (23% of the portfolio), the tenders had to be postponed “beyond the 11 may”.
Share
May 20, 2020 10h53
Updated at 19h55
Share
COVID-19: 28 projects of the City of Gatineau could be postponed to 2021
Justine Mercier
The Right
The pause sites of the last few weeks due to a “domino effect” that have “important consequences on the portfolio of projects” that the City of Gatineau believed to achieve, by 2020, to the point where 28 projects could be deferred to 2021.
The chairman of the executive committee of the City of Gatineau, Cédric Tessier, was drawn Wednesday, the portrait of the situation for the 129 municipal projects that were to be launched this year. These projects represent “an expenditure, the projected capital of$120 million”.
At the present time, the City estimates that 52 projects “are ready” for work, which represents 40% of the portfolio is due in 2020.
In 21 cases (16% of the portfolio), the projects affected by the shutdown of the sites have been able to resume may 11.
For 30 projects (23% of the portfolio), the tenders had to be postponed “beyond the 11 may”.