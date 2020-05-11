COVID-19: 60% of the cases listed in Quebec are women
The Institut national de santé publique du Québec (INSPQ) reports that out of the 36 986 cases of COVID-19 are listed in Québec, 60 % are women and they also represent 54 % of the deaths.
Share
May 9, 2020 22h03
Share
COVID-19: 60% of the cases listed in Quebec are women
Stéphane Blais
The Canadian Press
Contrary to many other regions of the world, the COVID-19 affects women more than men, in Quebec and in the age group that is between 30 and 49 years of age is the most affected by the disease.
According to an update to data released Saturday by the national Institute of public health of Quebec (INSPQ), on the 36 986 cases of COVID-19 are listed in Québec, 60 % are women and they also represent 54 % of the deaths.
The document of the INSPQ does not explain for what reasons the virus affects women more, but these represent about 90 % of the nursing workforce in Quebec, according to the Ordre des infirmières et infirmiers du Québec.
The documents published Saturday by the INSPQ also show that the age group most affected by the COVID-19 is one of the 30 to 49 years, which represents 28 % of the confirmed cases, followed by the 50 to 69 years, with 24.1 %.
It is, however, the group 80 to 89 years of age representing the largest proportion of deaths with 40 %, followed by 90 years and older, with 33 %.
Very few of hospitalization among young
Young people under the age of 18 years represent only 0.5% of cases of hospitalization in Quebec and 19 to 40, at 2.8 %.
Seniors are also overrepresented in this category, the 81-year-old and older constitute 45 % of the people currently in the hospital and 71 to 80 years, 24 %.
The update data regarding the COVID-19 in Quebec also shows that the province has 433 confirmed cases per 100 000 inhabitants.
In this chapter, the province is behind Spain, which has a rate of 522 cases per 100 000 inhabitants, but ahead of the United States, who have a rate of 401 cases per 100 000 inhabitants.
However, the INSPQ states that “international comparisons must be interpreted with caution since the strategy of screening may differ between the countries.”
Mortality rate
In relation to deaths, Quebec has a rate of 326 deaths per million inhabitants, behind Spain, Italy, the United Kingdom and France, but ahead of the United States, Switzerland, Canada, Portugal and Germany.
Regarding the mortality rate of the COVID-19, the INSPQ also provides a specification:
“International comparisons must be interpreted with caution since the method of registration of deaths may differ between countries.”
The most recent official toll in Quebec door-to-36 986 the number of confirmed cases, of which 2786 death.
Saturday, 836 new cases have been confirmed by the health authorities.
Montreal remains the most affected region by the crisis, with 18 855 confirmed cases to date.
In hospitals across the province, in 1835 the beds are occupied by patients with the new coronavirus.