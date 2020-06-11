In Europe, the european Commission will publish in the week with its proposals for exercise, “a gradual and partial” restrictions of travel at the external borders of the EU from 1 July.
June 10, 2020
Updated on June 11, 2020 to 0h18
COVID-19: 70 000 deaths in Latin America
Marine Laouchez
Agence France-Presse
Thibauld Malterre
Agence France-Presse
SAO PAULO — Seventy-thousand people dead in Latin America and the Caribbean, and two million people infected in the United States : the pandemic of sars coronavirus has crossed new frontiers on the american continent in the night from Wednesday to Thursday, while Europe plans to open its external borders in July.
Nearly 1.5 million people contaminated in the area ranging from Mexico to the Land of Fire, passing through the Caribbean islands, 71 104 dead, including nearly 40,000 in Brazil, the third country in the most grief-stricken in the world. Mexico is second in Latin America (14 649), followed by Peru (5 903).
Sao Paulo, the economic capital of Brazil, has reopened part of its shops this Wednesday. In the shopping center, almost all of the passers-by were wearing masks, but without respect for the social distancing, found theAFP. And the shopping centres of the metropolis are expected to reopen Thursday, on the eve of the Feast of Love (Valentine’s day brazilian).