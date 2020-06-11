COVID-19: 70 000 deaths in Latin America

In Europe, the european Commission will publish in the week with its proposals for exercise, "a gradual and partial" restrictions of travel at the external borders of the EU from 1 July.

June 10, 2020

Updated on June 11, 2020 to 0h18

Marine Laouchez

Agence France-Presse

Thibauld Malterre

Agence France-Presse

SAO PAULO — Seventy-thousand people dead in Latin America and the Caribbean, and two million people infected in the United States : the pandemic of sars coronavirus has crossed new frontiers on the american continent in the night from Wednesday to Thursday, while Europe plans to open its external borders in July.

Nearly 1.5 million people contaminated in the area ranging from Mexico to the Land of Fire, passing through the Caribbean islands, 71 104 dead, including nearly 40,000 in Brazil, the third country in the most grief-stricken in the world. Mexico is second in Latin America (14 649), followed by Peru (5 903).

Sao Paulo, the economic capital of Brazil, has reopened part of its shops this Wednesday. In the shopping center, almost all of the passers-by were wearing masks, but without respect for the social distancing, found theAFP. And the shopping centres of the metropolis are expected to reopen Thursday, on the eve of the Feast of Love (Valentine’s day brazilian).

In Rio de Janeiro, the second most populous city in the country and a major tourist destination, mayor Marcelo Crivella has confirmed the opening of shopping centers on Thursday, with some restrictions. Several experts deem the opening of stores early, the curve of the pandemic is continuing to climb in the country.

Mexico, the second Latin american country the more grief-stricken, has exceeded Wednesday, with the threshold of 15 000 deaths, and has experienced its highest number of infections in 24 hours (4833), for a total of 129 of 184 cases.

Ditto for Panama, the central American country most affected, with also a national record (656 new cases, total : 17 884).

In Peru, the second country of the region in terms of contamination, a good news came from the side of international trade: its exports of ginger have almost tripled in the first quarter, because it is used as a medicine for respiratory diseases, related to the coronavirus.

Recessions

In the world, the COVID-19 has done more than 414, 000 deaths and infected more than 7.3 million people. Knowing that all these official figures are probably lower than reality, according to the scientific community.

In the United States, the new coronavirus has infected nearly two million people and caused losses of 1082 additional deaths in the country in 24 hours according to the count Tuesday of the Johns Hopkins university, in which reference is made. The u.s. economy will experience a recession of 6.5% this year, according to new estimates from the central Bank (Fed) released on Wednesday. It is also expected an unemployment rate of 9.3% in 2020 and 6.5% in 2021.

At the global level, the recession will be at least 6%, according to the OECD. “At the end of 2021, the loss of income will exceed that of all previous recessions over the last hundred years except in times of war, with terrible consequences and long-lasting for people, enterprises and governments”, said Wednesday the chief economist of the OECD, Laurence Boone.

Eiffel tower on June 25,

In Europe, where the new hospitalizations and numbers of deaths are in free fall, the european Commission will publish in the week with its proposals for exercise, “a gradual and partial” restrictions of travel at the external borders of the EU from 1 July.

It would lift the restrictions with certain third countries, taking into account “a number of principles and criteria” and based on a “common approach” between member States, announced Wednesday the vice-president, Josep Borrell.

The eu executive can not issue an opinion, the final decision is up to each member State.

The déconfinement continues on the Old Continent. In Paris, the Eiffel tower will reopen on June 25 with wearing a mask mandatory and climb by stairs only, with a number of visitors limited.

In Spain, which has recorded more than 27 000 deaths, the football league resumes Wednesday after a three-month break. In this country, the mask will still be mandatory under penalty of a fine.

A hospital in Bilbao, in the north of Spain, announced on Wednesday that its 4,500 employees would pass the screening tests after the death of an infected patient, and the detection of 25 cases between its walls.

Criticized for the balance sheet very heavy in the United Kingdom, and for the failings of the déconfinement, prime minister Boris Johnson has praised on Wednesday the efforts “incredible” of his country. He cited “the incredibly successful” the public health service (NHS) which has built in emergency field hospitals – that were ultimately virtually not been used, or how “incredible” of which the country is mobilized to allow “to have the virus under control.”

His government was also found Wednesday under the fire of criticism for having decided to back up on his project of returning all the children to school before the summer but on the other hand open up the zoos. “Parents have lost confidence in the government’s approach”, said the leader of the labour opposition Keir Starmer.

Complaints in Italy

In Italy, families and loved ones of the victims of the new coronavirus have filed some fifty complaints Wednesday to the public prosecutor of Bergamo, the first legal action of its kind in the peninsula, where the epidemic has caused nearly 34,000 deaths. Wednesday, in the frame of another investigation of justice on the management of the pandemic, the public prosecutor requested to hear the prime minister Giuseppe Conte and two of his ministers.

In China, the first country affected by the new coronavirus the end of 2019, it is the lama Temple which has re-opened its doors Wednesday. It is one of the largest religious sites of Beijing, the largest temple of tibetan buddhism outside of Tibet.

Indonesia announced on Wednesday a new daily record of cases of infection with the coronavirus, prompting calls from health experts to slow down the déconfinement of the country with the fourth largest population in the world.

