COVID-19: 9 new cases in the Outaouais region

| May 12, 2020 | News | No Comments

COVID-19: 9 nouveaux cas en Outaouais

COVID-19: 9 nouveaux cas en Outaouais

Ottawa saves Monday nine new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Share

May 11, 2020 13h36

Updated at 17h04

Share

COVID-19: 9 new cases in the Outaouais region

COVID-19: 9 nouveaux cas en Outaouais

COVID-19: 9 nouveaux cas en Outaouais

Justine Mercier

The Right

The Outaouais region reported Monday that nine new confirmed cases of COVID-19, for a total of 346 million people have been infected in the region since the beginning of the pandemic.

At the provincial level, there are now 38 469 confirmed cases, an increase of 748 compared to Sunday. The prime minister François Legault has stated that out of the total number of cases, “at least 9700” people are being healed.

In Ottawa, 61% of people who received a diagnosis of COVID-19 are reset.

COVID-19: 9 nouveaux cas en Outaouais

The distribution of cases by region.

None of the 85 new deaths reported in Quebec on Monday, has not occurred in the Outaouais region, where the COVID-19 has been eight victims so far. According to our information, two of these victims could have contracted the virus during a stay at the Hospital in Gatineau, where an outbreak has affected two floors at the end of April.

Five residents of the center for housing and long-term care (CHSLD) Lionel-Émond, in the Hull sector, are also part of the eight deaths that beset so far in the region.

The balance sheet the hospital has remained unchanged in the region between Sunday and Monday. There are still eight patients hospitalized at the designated centre COVID-19 of the Hospital of Hull, including one requiring intensive care.

The integrated Centre of health and social services for the Outaouais region (CISSSO) now has 64 employees had been infected since the beginning of the crisis, one more than was reported Sunday.

Le Soleil

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr

Add a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *