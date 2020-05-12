Ottawa saves Monday nine new confirmed cases of COVID-19.
May 11, 2020
Updated at 17h04
COVID-19: 9 new cases in the Outaouais region
The Outaouais region reported Monday that nine new confirmed cases of COVID-19, for a total of 346 million people have been infected in the region since the beginning of the pandemic.
At the provincial level, there are now 38 469 confirmed cases, an increase of 748 compared to Sunday. The prime minister François Legault has stated that out of the total number of cases, “at least 9700” people are being healed.
In Ottawa, 61% of people who received a diagnosis of COVID-19 are reset.