COVID-19: a “clock of death” in Times Square denounced the late reaction of Trump
This “clock,” which stands on the rooftop of a building in Times Square deserted with the pandemic, showed on Monday, more than 48 000 people, out of a total of american deaths from the coronavirus now exceeds 80 000, the official death toll was the heaviest of all the countries of the planet.
11 may 2020 22: 50
Updated at 23h50
Agence France-Presse
NEW YORK — “The clock of the death Trump”: that is, as well as the documentary filmmaker hired Eugene Jarecki has been called a light panel installed recently in New York to view the number of u.s. deaths from the epidemic that could have been avoided, according to him, if the president had acted earlier.
The meter of “the clock” increases as a function of the assumption follows: 60 % of deaths in the United States could have been avoided if the government of Donald Trump had decided to promulgate rules of distancing and closing schools a week earlier than it has done, namely on march 9, instead of 16, said Mr. Jarecki in a blog post on Medium.
The director in new york, two-time winner at the Festival of Sundance, explained use this figure “cautious” 60 %, because it is the one that have calculated some specialists from the remarks made in mid-April by the highly respected Anthony Fauci. The famous epidemiologist and advisor to Donald Trump had indicated that the implementation of these measures as of 9 march “could save lives”.
“The lives unnecessarily lost require us to request a crisis management more responsible. The names of the dead soldiers are engraved on monuments to remind us of the cost of the wars, quantify the lives lost because of the late reaction of the president serves a critical function,” said Mr. Jarecki in his blog post.