COVID-19: a death of more in the Gaspé peninsula and the Îles-de-la-Madeleine
This is the second death due to hitting a patient from the Residence St-Joseph de Maria, a residence of public property.
May 1, 2020 19: 33
Updated at 22h04
Gilles Gagné
The Sun
MARIA — The public health Directorate of the Gaspésie and Îles-de-la-Madeleine reported an eighth death since the beginning of the pandemic coronavirus, and this is a second in as many days.
It is also the second death due to hitting a patient from the Residence St-Joseph de Maria, a residence of public property.
The department of public health reports a case of additional infection to the COVID-19, which establishes the total to 168 cases in the last six weeks.
This case is still under investigation and therefore is not bound to a cluster epidemiological known.
Four people suffering from coronavirus are also regarded as cured, for a total of 92.
A new case of hospitalization that is reported in the region, but it still counts as two. The number of employees of the health now infected with the virus increased from 39 to 40 in 24 hours.
Sixteen of these 40 people are employed by the integrated Centre of health and social services, one more than on Thursday.
“QUICK DECISIONS” HAVE HELPED NEW BRUNSWICK TO CONTROL THE PANDEMIC
The chief medical officer of New Brunswick believes that quick decisions and the compliance of the directives by the population have allowed the province to be doing well so far as it relates to the pandemic of COVID-19.
The province has not experienced any new cases for nearly two weeks, despite the difficulties of its two neighbors, Quebec and Nova Scotia.
The first minister Blaine Higgs has said that since the New Brunswick is surrounded by provinces where the cases are many, the déconfinement will be done slowly and cautiously, now including tight control at the borders.
According to dr. Jennifer Russell, a cabinet committee on multi-party has contributed to facilitate the decision-making and allowed for the submission of the unit in the messages from the government on how to deal with the pandemic. Dr. Russell recalls that his province has closed the borders and the schools quickly and has helped hospitals prepare for a possible increase in cases.
So far, New Brunswick has reported 118 cases – and almost all of these patients have now recovered. There are further reports of any deaths.
The N.-É. “déconfine”
Nova Scotia, meanwhile, has reported another death due to the COVID-19 Friday, bringing the provincial total to 29, while the number of cases approach one thousand. The government has even loosened some restrictions for public health, but the existing directives on distance and physical gatherings remain.
Now, the walking paths and the provincial and municipal parks can reopen, but the modules in the playing fields will always be doomed to remain closed. Garden centres, nurseries, and similar businesses can reopen, as the areas of practice of golf – but not the route. Sport fishing is allowed and people can go out to clubs boating, yacht, or sail for the purpose of preparing boats for the summer. The religious services in the car will also be allowed.
Newfoundland and Labrador has reported on Friday a new case of COVID-19, for a balance sheet total of 259 confirmed cases and three deaths; 230 people recovered. The chief medical officer of health, dr. Janice Fitzgerald, has asked the government that the state health emergency is extended again to 14 days.
L’île-du-Prince-Édouard has not yet experienced any new cases on Friday, which keeps its balance sheet in net to 27 confirmed cases. The island has had only six cases during the month of April. The province has started the déconfinement, for example by allowing the raising of five people outside. The canadian Press