COVID-19: a drug against heartburn to the rescue?
Pepcid is manufactured by the us pharmaceuticals giant Johnson & Johnson.
June 10, 2020 9: 05
The canadian Press
MONTREAL – A drug against heartburn and acid reflux, and is available otc, could alleviate the symptoms of the COVID-19 and even accelerate the recovery of those infected.
Famotidine is available in Canada under the trade name of Pepcid.
American researchers studied ten patients who had mild symptoms. All have started to take famotidine between two and 26 days after the onset of symptoms.
Some have reported an improvement in their cough and shortness of breath after only 24 hours, and all patients had improved after 48 hours, according to the Daily Mail uk.
The doctors do not really understand what is going on. It could be that the famotidine kills the virus, it stimulates the immune system, or that it prevents it from packing. Famotidine may also block an enzyme that the virus needs to replicate.
The researchers do not exclude that the placebo effect is in question, or that the improvements observed are simply the result of chance.
The conclusions of their study are published by the medical journal Gut.