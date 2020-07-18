COVID-19 : a first death for the Auberge aux Trois Pignons
The new home of an outbreak in Quebec city, the Auberge aux Trois Pignons, recorded its first death due to the COVID-19.
July 17, 2020 16h13
Judith Desmeules
The Sun
The residence for the elderly a total of 21 persons infected, among them, 18 users.
Three other outbreaks of outbreaks are still active : CHSLD Le Faubourg (75 cases, 13 deaths), NURSING general Hospital (166 cases, 37 deaths) and CHSLD Gardens of the Haut Saint-Laurent (199 cases, 41 deaths).
The total of people infected in Quebec amounted to 1903, but the 1632 people are considered cured. Only three people are hospitalized in the territory because of the disease. Friday, the region recorded a single new case.
In Chaudière-Appalaches, 528 people have been infected, 515 of them are now restored. The region records only eight deaths since the start of the pandemic.