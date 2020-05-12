COVID-19: a gathering of 6 people at Doug Ford
COVID-19: a gathering of 6 people at Doug Ford
Émilie Pelletier
TORONTO – After maintaining that he had recently attended with his four daughters during a family meal, the prime minister, Doug Ford has made it known that the people of Ontario “judgement” about the rallies.
“I would stick with the immediate family “, has he supported, stating that his sons-in-law were not guests at the gathering.
Including the wife of the prime minister, this is a gathering of six people.
Ontario prohibits gatherings of more than five people since the 28th of march.
This prohibition of congregate excludes households that include five or more people, but the prime minister has confirmed that two of his daughters did not live with him.
Mr. Ford has repeatedly asked the public not to gather with family members or with anyone not residing in the same dwelling.
Questioned about this, the office of Doug Ford has indicated that when interacting with individuals who are not part of his own accommodations, it is recommended to ” keep six feet of distance, to ensure that people are without symptoms and continue to practice proper hygiene “.
This is the second time that the prime minister is making a mockery of the containment measures imposed by his own government to combat the COVID-19.
Remember that Mr. Ford went to his family cottage in Muskoka, during the Easter Sunday, after having asked to Ontarians not to go to their cabins to prevent spreading the virus in the small municipalities. He defended himself by claiming to be traveled alone and stayed one hour in the sole purpose of verifying the plumbing of the house.
Mr. Ford said at a press conference that the idea to create “the bubbles family “, a principle according to which citizens would have the right to return to families and friends, but in smaller groups, will soon arrive in Ontario.
“We have avoided the worst-case scenario, is that of the 6 000 deaths and tens of thousands of infections. ”
Doug Ford
Case Progression of COVID-19 in Ontario
The number of new cases daily COVID-19 in Ontario remained below 400 six times in the last eight days.
A little more than half of the infected people have contracted the virus within the community, either in average of 201 cases daily COVID-19, considers the public health.
The chief medical officer of Ontario, Dr. David Williams, expects the number of new cases of communal transmission decreases and gets closer to the hundred before recommending the re-opening of the ontario economy.
In point of press on Monday, the prime minister, Doug Ford stressed that the province moves towards the right direction, two months after the start of the containment measures. “We have avoided the worst-case scenario, is that of the 6 000 deaths and tens of thousands of infections. “
Ontario has recorded 308 new cases of COVID-19 since Sunday, bringing the total number of cases 20 546 in the province.
We also have a 1669 deaths in all, or a little over 8% of people infected with the virus.
Almost 75% of the people who have contracted the COVID-19 are now considered cured.
Ontario are also 1 027 hospitalizations. Among the patients, 194 are in the intensive care and 147 are under ventilation.
The ministry of long term Care account of the outbreaks in 174 homes for seniors. Within these institutions, 2725 residents and 1691 employees are infected with the virus, not to mention the people who have lost their lives.