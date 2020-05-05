COVID-19: A harmonica player enlivens the city confined to Washington
The harmonica player Frederic Yonnet and his band give concerts in respecting the rules of social distancing with plastic sheeting transparent. It is seen in the background, the guitarist Robbie McDonald and bassist Dennis Turner, gathered for a service in the <em>streaming </em>and live data from Washington.
Ariela Navarro
Agence France-Presse
WASHINGTON — a Virtuoso of the harmonica, French installed since a long time in the United States, Frédéric Yonnet was preparing to go on tour when the new coronavirus has decided otherwise. So, it is reinvented as an artist much more digital and more… local.
Every Sunday, in a house under renovation completely changed, surrounded by large sheets of plastic intended to enhance social distancing, the métis a native of Normandy plays with her training of four members from the residents of the neighborhood.
The onlookers are curious about this movie for the first time in the picturesque neighborhood of Capitol Hill, steps from the Congress, the core policy of the country.
“When the containment has been decreed, I felt like a hamster spinning in its wheel,” says AFP the harmonica player of 47 years.
He has run campaigns, Barack Obama is clearly in her element in the capital federal, a city where the social mix remains in great part still to be completed and where the tribute of the coronavirus weighs much more heavily on the black population than white.
In more than two decades in America, Frédéric Yonnet has made a name for itself: he has played alongside legends such as Prince, Stevie Wonder, and it is his harmonica that we hear on the soundtrack to the latest installment of Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman”.
“At the beginning, we thought we would play just for us, which was very selfish,” he says.
Careful, he started by posting polished in the mailboxes of his neighbors, in the case where the noise would have bothered. But he was so surprised by the enthusiasm aroused, that he even decided to stream their concerts online, streaming, on its accounts, Instagram and Facebook.