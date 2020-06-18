COVID-19: A mobile phone app in Canada in early July [VIDEO]
Justin Trudeau in Ottawa, Thursday
June 18, 2020 10h56
Updated at 12h59
Lina Dib
The Canadian Press
OTTAWA – A mobile phone app will be available in early July in Canada to assist in the tracing of contacts of a person who receives a diagnosis of COVID-19.
In announcing the new tool, the prime minister, Justin Trudeau has assured that the users ‘ privacy will be protected.
“It will soon test the application in Ontario. Several provinces, including British Columbia, are already working with us, but the application will be available across Canada in the coming weeks. The application will be voluntary, not mandatory, but it will be more effective if it is downloaded by the most people possible,” said Mr. Trudeau at his press briefing Thursday morning.
“It is completely under the control of the user,” stressed the prime minister.
The application will alert the owner of the phone as soon as a person cross receives a positive test. By receiving this alert, everyone may decide to contact the health resources local.
“It is a tool that works a lot better when all the provinces and territories will be a part of it”, in the opinion of Mr. Trudeau. He calculates that if at least half of Canadians use it, the tool will be “even more useful” and “could have an impact really transformer on our re-opening”.
Number of cases
There has been more than 2 254 000 tests administered in Canada since the beginning of the pandemic. We spend an average of 36 000 tests per day in Canada. The disease was detected by only a little more than 1 % of these tests.
Up to now, it has recensé100 146 cases confirmed or probable in the country as a whole. The COVID-19 has caused the death of 8254 Canadians.
Distribution of cases in the country, according to the most recent balance sheet provincial and territorial: 54 383 cases in Quebec, including 5340 death; 32 917 cases in Ontario, 2553 death; 7530 case in Alberta, of which 151 deaths; 2775 case in British Columbia, including 168 deaths; 1061 case for Nova Scotia, of which 62 deaths; 693 cases in Saskatchewan, including 13 deaths; 306 cases in Manitoba, including seven deaths; 261 cases in Newfoundland and Labrador, including three deaths; 164 cases in New Brunswick, with two deaths; 27 cases in the Île-du-Prince-Édouard, all cured and 11 cases in the Yukon, all healed; five cases in the Territories-the North-West, all healed; no cases in Nunavut.
These balance sheets provincial and territorial addition to the 13 cases, all cured, by the passengers repatriated from the cruise ship Grand Princess on march 10.
COVID-19: news of Justin Trudeau on 18 June
CPAC
Le Soleil