COVID-19 : a new death at the Jeffery Hale hospital

With a new death from the Jeffery Hale hospital, a total of 35 people have succumbed to the virus in the National Capital since the beginning of the crisis.
April 23, 2020 20h14
Valérie Marcoux
The Sun
The outbreak continues at the Jeffery Hale hospital and the CHSLD Paul-Triquet where from 10 of the 11 new positive cases of COVID-19 announced today by the regional director of public health the Centre intégré universitaire de santé et de services sociaux (CIUSSS) of the National Capital, Dr. François Desbiens.
With a new death from the Jeffery Hale hospital, a total of 35 people have succumbed to the virus in the National Capital since the beginning of the crisis.
There are now 658-infected persons on that territory, while 352 persons are deemed to be restored.
“Thanks to the efforts of the citizens and the stringent measures of prevention put in place by the government, the spread of the virus is now low in the community of the Capitale‐Nationale region,” said Dr. François Desbiens, which recommends to the citizens to continue to adhere to the instructions of the authorities. “Some people are infected but have no symptoms. We must therefore pursue our efforts and continue to protect it by following the instructions”, he recalls.
Recruitment
In the last few weeks, the CIUSSS in the National Capital has hired “763 employees and 112 students”. It also reached 523 employees of their own organization “to enhance the provision of care for users”, communicates the CIUSSS of this territory.
Nevertheless, recruitment continues as the needs of qualified staff are always present and can arise quickly when employees are sent to administrative segregation. The people who are able and willing to assist can contact the following number: 1 844 220-2227.
Although nominations of individuals who could quickly provide medical care are considered a priority, a follow up will be made for all nominations submitted, “in the best timeframe,” precisely the CIUSSS of the National Capital.
Situation on 23 April
Chaudière-Appalaches
This Thursday, the CISSS of the Chaudière-Appalaches announces 3 new positive cases of COVID-19 on its territory.
In total, this region now has 349 people infected and 198 people restored.
Since 17 April, the number of deaths associated with this virus keeps 7 in the area of Chaudière-Appalaches.
The situation of the Manor Liverpool, which we announced yesterday, the great improvement, also continues.
People restored
Since Wednesday, the ministry of Health and social Services (MSSS) authorizes the CISSS and the CIUSSS to share data concerning the individuals recovered from the COVID-19.
Two tests with a negative result are necessary to be considered a health care worker who has “recovered” from the COVID-19. To mr. and mrs. All-the-World, no test is required to be counted among the people restored. “They make their isolation period prescribed by the public Health then, after, if they don’t have complications, they are considered “healed”, explains Mireille Gaudreau in the communications department of the CISSS of Chaudière-Appalaches.
Situation on 23 April
